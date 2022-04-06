Global Aerostructures Market to 2026 - Adoption of 3D Printing for Aerostructure Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerostructures Market by Material(Composites, Alloys & Superalloys and Metals), Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs, Advanced Air Mobility) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Aerostructures is estimated to be USD 49.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 75.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



Increasing need new aircraft, new designs and adoption of composites are fueling the fuselage market which is projected to be the highest in the Aerostructures market during the forecast period



Based on component, the fuselage segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 39% in 2021. Fuselage controls the position and stabilize the surface with regards to lifting surfaces and ensures maneuverability and stability of the aircraft. Fuselage is an aircraft's main body section. It holds crew, passengers, or cargo. In single-engine aircraft, it will usually contain an engine is mounted on a pylon attached to the fuselage, which in turn is used as a floating hull.



The composites segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on material, the composites segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. Composite materials have played a major role in weight reduction, and hence they are used for both structural applications and components for all spacecraft and aircraft such as fighter planes, space shuttle and passenger airliners. The development of next-generation composite materials with lightweight and high-temperature resistance will help in designing high-performance, economical aircrafts.



The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the Aerostructures market.



The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the Aerostructures market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, the antennas used in UAVs are smaller and have lower mass as compared to those used in manned aircraft.



The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2025



The key factor responsible for North America leading the Aerostructures market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American Aerostructures market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aerostructures Market

4.2 Aerostructures Market, by Component

4.3 Aerostructures Market, by Material

4.4 Aerostructures Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Air Travel Around the World

5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Outsourced Aerostructure Manufacturing

5.3.3 Rise in Adoption of Composite Aerostructures

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Recyclability Issues of Composite Materials

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Adoption of 3D Printing for Aerostructure Manufacturing

5.5.2 Use of Morphing Technologies for Wings

5.5.3 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid-Electric and Evtol Aircraft

5.5.4 Decline in Cost of Composite Materials

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 High Cost of Transportation and Hurdles in Supply Chain

5.6.2 Uncertainties in Failure Prediction of Composites

5.7 Operational Data

5.8 Range and Scenarios

5.9 Aerostructures Market Ecosystem

5.9.1 Prominent Companies

5.9.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.9.3 End-users

5.10 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.13 Trade Data Analysis

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.16 Average Selling Price

5.17 Volume Data

5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.19 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

6.2.3 4D Printing

6.2.4 Industry 4.0

6.2.5 Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

6.2.6 Morphing Technology for Wings

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Robotics

6.3.2 Additive Manufacturing (Am)

6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrend

7 Aerostructures Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuselage

7.2.1 Need for New Modern Aircraft Increases Need for Different Fuselage Designs

7.3 Empennage

7.3.1 Increase in R&D of Aircraft Will Lead to New Varieties of Empennages

7.4 Flight Control Surfaces

7.4.1 Increase in New Technologies Drives Flight Control Surfaces Segment

7.5 Wings

7.5.1 Need for Reduced Fuel Consumption Drives Wings Segment

7.6 Nose

7.6.1 Development of Complex Machining Techniques Drives Nose Segment

7.7 Nacelle & Pylon

7.7.1 Demand for New Technologies in Engines Increases Development of Nacelles

7.8 Doors & Skids

7.8.1 Increase in Number of Helicopters Drives Skids Segment

8 Aerostructures Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Composites

8.2.1 Reduction in Weight and Improved Efficiency Drive Use of Composites

8.3 Alloys & Super Alloys

8.3.1 Need for Lightweight and Corrosion-Resistant Material Boost Segment Growth

8.4 Metals

8.4.1 High Strength and High Corrosion Resistance Make Metals Suitable for Aerostructure Manufacturing

9 Aerostructures Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

9.2.1 Increasing Need for New Aircraft Drives Growth

9.3 Aftermarket

9.3.1 Need for Reduced Repair Time and Improved Readiness Increases Need for Aftermarket Refurbishment

10 Aerostructures Market, by Platform

10.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

10.1.1 Commercial Aviation

10.1.1.1 Increased Aircraft Orders Drive Segment Growth

10.1.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft

10.1.2.1 Increasing Domestic Air Travel Drives Market for Aerostructures in Narrow-Body Aircraft

10.1.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

10.1.3.1 Wide-Body Aircraft to Lead Market in Terms of Growth Rate

10.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

10.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Short-Distance Transport Fuels Demand for Aerostructures in Regional Jets

10.2 Business & General Aviation

10.2.1 Business Jets

10.2.1.1 Increasing Customization in Jets Increases Need for Aerostructures

10.2.2 Light Aircraft

10.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Light Aircraft for Business Travel Fuels Market

10.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft

10.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Ultralight Aircraft for Training Fuels Aerostructure Demand

10.3 Military Aviation

10.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

10.3.1.1 Increasing Modernization Programs by Militaries Drive Market for Fighter Aircraft

10.3.2 Special-Mission Aircraft

10.3.2.1 Demand for Special-Mission Aircraft Increases Demand for Aerostructures

10.3.3 Transport Aircraft

10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for Transport Aircraft for Military Supplies Fuels Demand for Aerostructures

10.4 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

10.4.1 Commercial Helicopters

10.4.1.1 Demand for Civil Helicopters for Domestic Use Expected to Drive Market

10.4.2 Military Helicopters

10.4.2.1 Increasing Procurement of Military Helicopters by Emerging Economies Boosts Market for Aerostructures

10.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)

10.5.1 Fixed-Wing Uavs

10.5.1.1 Use of Uavs Presents New Market Opportunity for Aerostructure Manufacturers

10.5.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid Vtol Uavs

10.5.2.1 Long Flight and Large Payload Capacity Drive Segment

10.5.3 Rotary-Wing Uavs

10.5.3.1 Demand for Rotary-Wing Uavs Increases Opportunities for Aerostructure Manufacturers

10.6 Advanced Air Mobility

10.6.1 Air Taxis

10.6.1.1 Countries Eager to Adopt Air Taxis to Cope with Rapidly Expanding Megacities

10.6.2 Air Shuttles & Air Metro

10.6.2.1 Need for Rapid Transportation Vehicles Increases Demand for Aerostructure

10.6.3 Personal Aerial Vehicles

10.6.3.1 Private Air Transport Vehicles Offer Convenience, Speed, and Routing Efficiency

10.6.4 Cargo Air Vehicles (Cav)

10.6.4.1 Development of Cargo Air Vehicles by Key Evtol Aircraft Manufacturers to Boost Aerostructures Market

10.6.5 Air Ambulances & Medical Emergency Vehicles

10.6.5.1 Increasing Developments in Evtol Aircraft Enabling Organ Transport to Drive Segment

10.6.6 Last-Mile Delivery Vehicles

10.6.6.1 Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles Fuels Aerostructures Market

11 Aerostructures Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Starting Blocks

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Deals

12.6.2 Product Launches

12.6.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

13.2.2 Airbus Se

13.2.3 Saab Ab

13.2.4 Triumph Group

13.2.5 Leonardo S.P.A

13.2.6 Gkn Aerospace

13.2.7 Safran Sa

13.2.8 Arconic

13.2.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.

13.2.10 Facc Ag

13.2.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.2.12 Products Offered

13.2.13 Collins Aerospace

13.2.14 The Boeing Company

13.2.15 Sonaca Group

13.2.16 St Engineering

13.2.17 Ruag Group

13.2.18 Latecoere

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Iai (Israel Aerospace Industries)

13.3.2 The Nordam Group LLC

13.3.3 Aernnova Aerospace S.A

13.3.4 Magellan Aerospace Corporation

13.3.5 Cyient

13.3.6 Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (Aidc)

13.3.7 Korea Aerospace Industries

13.3.8 Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.

13.3.9 Sabca Nv

13.3.10 Mhi Canada Aerospace, Inc.

13.3.11 Daher

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke0e60

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets