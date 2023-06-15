Global Aerotropolis Strategic Business Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerotropolis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerotropolis Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerotropolis estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Aerotropolis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerotropolis Faces a Challenging Environment

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

A Review of Impact on Airport Industry

Global Passenger Lost Traffic (in %): Q1 2020 to Q4 2021

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerotropolis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis

Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries

Challenges and Issues

Market Outlook

Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments

Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains

to Drive Gains Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front

China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025

Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022

Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific

Airport Construction Projects in Latin America

Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions

Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific

Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade

Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2025

Tourism as a % of GDP for Popular Destinations

International Tourism as Share of Total Tourism for Select Countries (in %)

Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region

Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis

Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)

Austin Industries Inc.

Balfour Beatty PLC

Clark Construction Group, LLC

HENSEL PHELPS

Manhattan Construction Company

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Skanska AB

The Walsh Group Ltd.

Turner Construction Company

