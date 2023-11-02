Global Aerotropolis Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030 - Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerotropolis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerotropolis Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aerotropolis estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Aerotropolis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerotropolis Faces a Challenging Environment

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

A Review of Impact on Airport Industry

What to Expect in 2022

Global Passenger Lost Traffic (in %): Q1 2020 to Q4 2021

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerotropolis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis

Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries

Challenges and Issues

Market Outlook

Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments

Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains

to Drive Gains Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front

China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025

Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022

Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific

Airport Construction Projects in Latin America

Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions

Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific

Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade

Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2025

Tourism as a % of GDP for Popular Destinations

International Tourism as Share of Total Tourism for Select Countries (in %)

Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 to 2025

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2022E)

Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis

Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects

Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($ Billion) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026

Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport

Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %) for Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

