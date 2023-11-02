Global Aerotropolis Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030 - Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

02 Nov, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerotropolis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerotropolis Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerotropolis estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Aerotropolis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Aerotropolis Faces a Challenging Environment
- How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022
- Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- A Review of Impact on Airport Industry
- What to Expect in 2022
- Global Passenger Lost Traffic (in %): Q1 2020 to Q4 2021
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aerotropolis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis
- Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries
- Challenges and Issues
- Market Outlook
- Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments
- Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains
- Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front
- China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects
- Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025
- Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects
- Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future
- Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022
- Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific
- Airport Construction Projects in Latin America
- Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions
- Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific
- Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade
- Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction
- Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2025
- Tourism as a % of GDP for Popular Destinations
- International Tourism as Share of Total Tourism for Select Countries (in %)
- Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 to 2025
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2022E)
- Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis
- Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model
- Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects
- Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($ Billion) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026
- Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects
- Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport
- Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %) for Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019
- Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
