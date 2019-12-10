Global Aesthetic Laser Market Forecast 2020-2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for the aesthetic laser market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.54% during the estimated period, 2020-2028. The advancement in technologies, and the increasing adoption of the non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, are the major factors propelling market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The aesthetic laser devices find their utilization in various aesthetic treatments, such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, etc.The advancements in technologies have resulted in its wider application in the medical field, giving rise to many laser-based procedures.



The technological advancements have helped in faster recovery time, smaller incisions, lessened pains, etc.Also, the advanced lasers emit longer wavelengths of light.



These are equipped with longer pulse settings, which aids in the personalization of laser setting, as per the individual's skin tone.

However, stringent government regulations tend to hinder the market growth.The surging aesthetic practices have resulted in the provision of many cosmetic procedures by the service providers.



This has resulted in incidents like irritation and skin burn, calling for a stringent regulatory framework for aesthetic practices, in order to sustain the efficiency of such procedures.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market is geographically analyzed through the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.The region of North America is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of the forecast period, which is attributed to the increasing adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures in the region.



The region of Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR, among others, in terms of the aesthetic laser market. One of the primary factors attributed to the growth of the region is increasing disposable incomes.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the prominent companies in the market include, Cutera, Inc., Candela Corp., Alltec Gmbh / Foba, Cynosure (Acquired by Hologic), Aerolase Corporation, Alma Laser Inc., etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AEROLASE CORPORATION

2. ALMA LASER INC.

3. ALLTEC GMBH / FOBA

4. CANDELA CORP.

5. CUTERA, INC.

6. CYNOSURE (ACQUIRED BY HOLOGIC)

7. FOTONA

8. INMODE AESTHETIC SOLUTIONS

9. LUTRONIC CORPORATION

10. LYNTON LASERS LTD.

11. SCITON INC.

12. SHARPLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

13. SOLTA MEDICAL (BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES)

14. STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC.

15. VIORA



