Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2019-2023

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are medical devices used for various cosmetic procedures to treat skin and body defects through minimally invasive or invasive technologies. This aesthetic lasers and energy devices market analysis considers sales from the laser, light, RF, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of aesthetic lasers and energy devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the laser segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of laser-based aesthetic devices for scar removal from the skin will significantly help the laser segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global aesthetic lasers and energy devices report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics, growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. However, high cost of products, side effects related to application of aesthetic energy devices, and stringent regulations for approval challenges may hamper the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Overview



Rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures



Aesthetic lasers and energy devices used for skin and body defect correction can perform non-invasive procedures with minimal pain and scarring. They also enable quick recovery and decrease post-surgical complications. As a result, the demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is rising. Vendors are focusing on improving their products further to help users in obtaining improved results in a shorter time with minimal or no incisions. Vendors will continue to record consistent sales, which will contribute to the market growth in the coming years. The market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.



Availability of unconventional treatments



Factors such as smoking, obesity, aging, childbirth, and hormonal changes cause loss of elasticity and strength in vaginal tissues. The rising prevalence of these factors and growing awareness among women about quality health are increasing the demand for non-surgical vaginal skin tightening procedure, which is considered an unconventional treatment. Increasing number of women across all age groups, from young to older adults, are opting for vaginal rejuvenation procedures. The availability of unconventional treatment will increasing the use of aesthetic lasers and energy devices, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices producers, which include Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera Inc., Fosun International Ltd., and Hologic Inc.



Also, the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



