Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market reached a value of US$ 4,172 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are the medical devices that are used for numerous cosmetic procedures to treat skin defects and improve the physical appearance of an individual. Utilizing medical procedures to enhance or beautify the physical appearance has always been a common practice, which received a further boost in the early 1990s with the advent of significant developments in the medical and beauty industries. These devices are widely used to enhance the physiology of wrinkled and aging skin. Apart from this, skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, skin tightening, treatment of pigmented lesions, and vascular lesions, are some of the other purposes for which these devices are utilized.



The market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices is primarily driven by significant technological advancements in the medical and beauty industries, coupled with increasing consciousness among individuals regarding their physical appearance. An upsurge in the incidences of severe skin damage due to various reasons such as road accidents is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of skin cancer and obesity, which often leads to distorted physical appearance, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, changing fashion and the trend to follow celebrity looks are also driving the market. Some of the other factors that are expected to create a positive outlook for the market include extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of dermatology and the growing consumer expenditure capacities.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. Some of the major players include Allergan Plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Medical, Cutera Palomar Medical Technologies, Cynosure Inc., Fotona Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Sciton Inc., etc.



