Global Affective Computing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $359.83 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29%

15 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
The "Affective Computing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global affective computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29.0% to reach $359.83 billion by 2030 from $60.47 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Affectiva Inc.
- Cipia Vision Ltd.
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Elliptic Laboratories A/S
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Kairos AR Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nuance Communications Inc.
This report on global affective computing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global affective computing market by segmenting the market based on technology, components, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the affective computing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements across the Globe
- Increasing Government Initiatives
Challenges
- High Production Cost of Affective Computing Systems
- Lack of Knowledge and Awareness and Technical Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Technology
- Touch-based
- Touchless
by Components
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Storage Devices and Processors
- Others
- Software
- Analytics Software
- Enterprise Software
- Facial Recognition
- Gesture Recognition
- Speech Recognition
by End User
- Automotive
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpw9tz
