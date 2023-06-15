Global Affective Computing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $359.83 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29%

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affective Computing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global affective computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29.0% to reach $359.83 billion by 2030 from $60.47 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Affectiva Inc.

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Kairos AR Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

This report on global affective computing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global affective computing market by segmenting the market based on technology, components, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the affective computing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements across the Globe

Increasing Government Initiatives

Challenges

High Production Cost of Affective Computing Systems

Lack of Knowledge and Awareness and Technical Challenges

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

by Components

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Storage Devices and Processors

Others

Software

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Facial Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Speech Recognition

by End User

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

