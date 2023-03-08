Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Markets 2017-2022 & 2022-2030 - The Top 5 Players Account for Over 70% Market Share with Direct Sales Channel Accounting for Over 50% Market Share

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Affiliate Marketing Platform market: By Product Type, By Application, By Industry, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global affiliate marketing market was valued at $19,217.4 million in 2021 and the value is expected to surpass $36,902.1 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Affiliate marketing is on the rise and expanding among business professionals. Businesses are increasingly seeing the value in affiliate marketing, as it provides both potential benefits and cost savings. As per the publisher's findings affiliates generate $27 for every dollar they spend on advertising and marketing, which is more than double the industry average.



There are a number of factors contributing to this trend. Affiliate marketing is becoming more accessible and affordable, making it an attractive option for small businesses with limited resources. Additionally, the growth of technology has made it easier for affiliates to participate in affiliate marketing campaigns. Websites such as Google AdWords and Facebook Advertising allow affiliates to place ads on their own websites without having any prior experience or knowledge about digital marketing.



The increasing popularity of affiliate marketing is likely to continue into the future, especially as businesses increasingly see the value in earning revenue through referrals instead of traditional advertising methods. Affiliate marketing offers a cost-effective way for businesses of all sizes to reach new consumers and generate additional revenue.

Segment Overview



By Product

Affiliate marketing is all about generating revenue by selling products and services. Wherein, cost per click segment is dominating the global affiliate marketing market by holding more than 50% market share in 2021. This study suggests that more than 90% of affiliate marketers attribute a portion of their affiliate earnings to CPPS. This is because affiliate marketers are typically paid a commission on the sales that they generate for the company they are affiliated with. The higher the CPS, the more commission a affiliate marketer earn.

By Application

By Application, virtual products are likely to generate a huge revenue of $12,000 million by 2030. This is majorly attributed to growing penetration of OTT platforms, services, and internet-based products. In addition to this, increasing number of brands are offering higher return to the affiliate marketer in turn than tangible or physical products.

By Industry type, retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR. On the other hand, sales and marketing segment would generate a revenue of over $3,500 million by 2026. The affiliate marketing market for retail has grown rapidly in recent years, as online retailers have recognized the benefits of using affiliates to drive traffic to their sites and increase sales. The affiliate marketing landscape for retail is fiercely competitive, with numerous affiliate networks and program partners offering a wide range of incentives to affiliates.

By Channel

Direct sales channel holds 53.3%% share of the global affiliate marketing market.

By Region

North America is holding the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 and the region contributed a revenue of $8,061.4 million in the same year.

The study found that more than 23 million people in North America will be earning an income through affiliate marketing. A big part of this growth can be attributed to the booming video blog and review industry. In 2021, blog content generated an estimated 167 billion clicks, up from 150 billion the year before in the US and Canada.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the global affiliate marketing market are Admitad, Affiliatly, Alibaba, Amazon, AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, Clickbank, Converting Team, CrakRevenue, eBay, Everflow.io, iDevAffiliate, LeadDyno, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, and Post Affiliate Pro. As per this market analysis, the top 5 players in the market are holding over 70% market share.



The affiliate marketing industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, as companies have realized the lucrative opportunities that affiliate marketing can offer. As the largest retail market in the world, the affiliate marketing industry is a font of opportunity for many businesses. However, competition in this market is fierce, with many companies vying for a share of the affiliate marketing market.

Market Dynamics of Global Affiliate Marketing Market



Drivers

The continued growth of the internet and associated technologies has made it easier for consumers to find and identify products and services they want. This has led to an increase in the number of people who are willing to try new products and services, and to spend their money on them. According to the publisher's findings, almost three-quarters (73%) of adults in the US use the internet at least once a day. This means that a vast majority of people are exposed to affiliate marketing opportunities. In addition, nearly half (49%) of all digital content is consumed via mobile devices, which further increases the exposure to affiliate marketing opportunities

Affiliate marketing has become increasingly popular because it is a cost-effective way for businesses of all sizes to reach new customers. Compared with other advertising methods, such as television or print ads, affiliate marketing is relatively inexpensive. And unlike paid advertising, which typically requires a one-time investment by the business, affiliate marketing can generate ongoing revenues over time

Restraints

Lack of trust in affiliate marketing

Lack of awareness

Lack of Transparency

Inadequate compensation schemes

Prohibitive requirements for joining affiliate programs

Demands for constant Schillingn

Variations in affiliate program offers

