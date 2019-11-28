Global Aftermarket Car Telematics Industry Report, 2019-2023 - Consumer Telematics Can Potentially Increase MNO IoT Revenues

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aftermarket Car Telematics analyzes the latest developments on the market for applications such as stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot, roadside assistance and convenience applications targeting consumers.

Report Highlights



Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

New profiles of 70 aftermarket car telematics solution providers

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2023

Market Insights



The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry. After many years of development and false starts, car telematics has gained momentum and virtually all of the world's leading car makers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for the aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services. Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world. Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers.

The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2018, there were an estimated 1.12 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the publisher is of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is in a phase of strong growth. It estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached almost 20.3 million units worldwide in 2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20.2 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 51 million units in 2023. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.6 percent from 58.7 million in 2018 to 150 million worldwide in 2023. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 5 percent in 2018 to 12 percent at the end of the forecast period.

The market is still in a relatively early phase with a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the consumer aftermarket include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles. The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions. Examples of leading car telematics solution vendors include Octo Telematics, Spireon, Ituran, Mojio, Scope Technology, CalAmp (LoJack), Bright Box, Viasat Group and Vodafone Automotive. The most common go-to-market strategy includes partnering with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the car telematics market include Danlaw, Xirgo Technologies, Gosuncn, MobileDevices, Queclink and Teltonika.

Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature aftermarket car telematics applications whereas other direct-to-consumer car telematics solutions have more recently started to emerge. Regional market conditions such as a high level of vehicle crime influence the demand for stolen vehicle tracking and have made SVT solutions popular in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and South Africa. Leading SVT companies include CalAmp (LoJack), Cesar Satellite, Ituran, Octo Telematics, Tracker Connect, Netstar and Pointer Telocation. The number of dedicated active aftermarket SVT units in use is forecasted to reach 51.2 million in 2023, up from 33.3 million at year-end 2018. The SVT market is anticipated to be influenced in the long term by the introduction of OEM telematics that in many cases will include this functionality.

During the past years, several mobile operators have launched car telematics solutions as apart of a broader consumer IoT strategy. Deutsche Telekom has for instance partnered with Mojio to launch branded connected car services in various markets. Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Vodafone, Telefnica and many others have also explored the car telematics vertical during the past few years. Direct-to-consumer car telematics offerings are available to a varying degree in many regions globally by companies such as Zubie, Automatic labs (SiriusXM), Vyncs (Agnik) and Autobrain. Many direct-to-consumer car telematics providers have broadened their product portfolios to include additional telematics application areas such as fleet management as well as powering B2B2C telematics services.

Key Topics Covered



1 The global passenger car market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.1.3 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.2 Overview of aftermarket car telematics services

1.2.1 Aftermarket car telematics services in Europe

1.2.2 Aftermarket car telematics services in the Americas

1.2.3 Aftermarket car telematics services in RoW

1.3 Regulatory compliance

1.3.1 Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations

1.3.2 The eCall and ERA-GLONASS initiatives

1.3.3 Insurance industry standards for vehicle tracking

1.4 Vehicle crime

2 Car telematics solutions

2.1 Aftermarket telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Aftermarket car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Dealer lot management

2.2.5 Vehicle finance telematics

2.2.6 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.7 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.8 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.2.10 Vehicle emission monitoring

2.3 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Aftermarket car telematics market sizing

3.1.1 Aftermarket car telematics in Europe

3.1.2 Aftermarket car telematics in the Americas

3.1.3 Aftermarket car telematics in RoW

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Automotive industry players

3.2.2 Telematics industry players

3.2.3 Telecom industry players

3.2.4 IT industry players

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.3.2 Regulatory environment

3.3.3 Competitive environment

3.3.4 Technology environment

3.4 Market trends and conclusions

3.4.1 Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

3.4.2 Privacy concerns are softening

3.4.3 Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries

3.4.4 Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries

3.4.5 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

3.4.6 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

3.4.7 Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners

3.4.8 Consumer telematics can potentially increase MNO IoT revenues

4 International car telematics solution providers

4.1 Bright Box

4.2 CalAmp (LoJack)

4.3 Harman Connected Services

4.4 Ituran

4.5 Mojio

4.6 Octo Telematics

4.7 Pointer Telocation

4.8 Teletrac Navman Automotive

4.9 Verizon

4.10 Viasat Group

4.11 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

5 Company profiles and strategies

5.1 Providers of SVT/SVR and related services

5.1.1 Autoconnex

5.1.2 Autolocator

5.1.3 Cesar Satellite

5.1.4 StarLine

5.1.5 Secar Bohemia

5.1.6 Traqueur

5.1.7 BrickHouse Security

5.1.8 Certified Tracking Solutions

5.1.9 Guidepoint Systems

5.1.10 IMETRIK Global

5.1.11 MasTrack

5.1.12 PassTime GPS

5.1.13 Spireon

5.1.14 Autotrac

5.1.15 OMNILINK (Graber)

5.1.16 Psitron (Stonderidge)

5.1.17 Katsana

5.1.18 TPL Trakker

5.1.19 ACM Track

5.1.20 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

5.1.21 Cartrack

5.1.22 Digit Vehicle Tracking (Digicell)

5.1.23 MiX Telematics

5.1.24 Netstar

5.1.25 Tracker Connect

5.2 Specialist consumer telematics solution providers

5.2.1 Air

5.2.2 Grupo Next

5.2.3 Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

5.2.4 Springworks International

5.2.5 Tantalum Corporation

5.2.6 Thinxnet (ryd)

5.2.7 TomTom Telematics

5.2.8 AccuTracking

5.2.9 Agilis Systems (MOTOsafety)

5.2.10 Autobrain

5.2.11 Automatic Labs (SiriusXM)

5.2.12 Autonet Mobile

5.2.13 Dash Labs

5.2.14 Agnik (Vyncs)

5.2.15 Tail Light (Bouncie)

5.2.16 Modus

5.2.17 Zubie

5.2.18 Comodif

5.2.19 PATEO

5.2.20 Minda iConnect (Carot India)

5.2.21 Scope Technology

5.2.22 SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

5.3 Technology vendors

5.3.1 Danlaw

5.3.2 Gosuncn WeLink

5.3.3 Meitrack

5.3.4 Meta System

5.3.5 Mobile Devices

5.3.6 PFK Electronics

5.3.7 Queclink Wireless Solutions

5.3.8 Redtail Telematics

5.3.9 Sinocastel

5.3.10 Teltonika

5.3.11 ThinkRace

5.3.12 Xirgo Technologies

