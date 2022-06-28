Global Aftermarket Car Telematics Market Report 2021-2026 with New Profiles of 98 Aftermarket Car Telematics Solution Providers

DUBLIN , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are the latest trends and business opportunities for aftermarket car telematics? The publisher estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 26.6 million units worldwide in 2021.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach 44.3 million units in 2026. The aftermarket car telematics applications covered in the report include stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot and various convenience applications.



Highlights from the Report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 98 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2026.

The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry. After many years of development and false starts, car telematics has gained momentum and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services. Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world.

Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers.



The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2020, there were an estimated 1.3 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the publisher is of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is in a growth phase. The publisher estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached almost 26.6 million units worldwide in 2021.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach 44.3 million units in 2026. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent from 87.4 million in 2021 to 151.6 million worldwide in 2026. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 6.7 percent in 2021 to 10.4 percent at the end of the forecast period.



The market is still in an early phase with a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the consumer aftermarket include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles. The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions.

Examples of leading car telematics solution vendors include Octo Telematics, Targa Telematics, Spireon, Procon Analytics, Ituran, SareKon, Mojio, CalAmp (LoJack), Viasat Group and Vodafone Automotive. The most common go to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the aftermarket car telematics market include Danlaw, Xirgo Technologies, Gosuncn, Munic, Queclink and Teltonika.



Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature aftermarket car telematics applications whereas other direct-to-consumer car telematics solutions have more recently started to emerge. Regional market conditions such as a high level of vehicle crime influence the demand for stolen vehicle tracking and have made SVT solutions popular in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and South Africa. The levels of vehicle thefts have gone up during the past couple of years.



Direct-to-consumer car telematics offerings are available to a varying degree in many regions by companies such as Bounice, CarLock and Autobrain. Many direct-to-consumer car telematics providers have broadened their product portfolios to include additional telematics application areas such as fleet management as well as powering B2B2C telematics services. solutions. he publisher's definition of an aftermarket car telematics solution in this report includes telematics devices created by a company other than the carmakers and are retrofitted into vehicles mainly via OBD-II and blackbox devices based on both cellular/GNSS and RF technology.



Key Topics Covered:

Aftermarket telematics infrastructure

Vehicle segment

Tracking segment

Network segment

Service segment

Aftermarket car telematics applications

eCall and roadside assistance

Stolen vehicle tracking

Motor insurance telematics

Dealer lot management

Vehicle finance telematics

Remote control and convenience services

Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

Wi-Fi hotspot

Vehicle emission monitoring

Market trends and conclusions

Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

Privacy concerns are softening

Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries

Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries

Insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets

Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics

CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners

Aftermarket telematics can help OEMs manage network shutdowns

New IoT Technologies to simplify aftermarket car telematics services

CalAmp (LoJack International)

Connected Cars

Continental

Harman

IMS (Trak Global Group)

Ituran

Mojio

Motix Connected

Octo Telematics

PowerFleet

Scope Technology

Springworks International

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman Automotive

Verizon

Viasat Group

Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

Providers of SVT/SVR and related services

Autoconnex

Autolocator

Cesar Satellite

StarLine

Coyote (Traqueur)

FairConnect

Ingenie Business

Sherlog Technology

BrickHouse Security

Certified Tracking Solutions

Cox Automotive and Cox2M

Guidepoint Systems

Ikon Technologies

IMETRIK Global

MasTrack

PassTime GPS

Procon Analytics

SareKon

Skypatrol

Spireon

SVR Tracking

Autotrac

Car Security (LoJack Argentina)

CEABS

Maxtrack

Omnilink

Positron (Stoneridge)

Active Telematics

Katsana

TPL Trakker

ACM Track

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

Ctrack South Africa

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Digicell

MiX Telematics

Netstar

Tracker Connect

Consumer telematics solution providers

Air

AutoSense

Grupo Next

Net4Things

Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

Paydrive

The Plan B Company

Ryd (Thinxnet)

AccuTracking

Autobrain

Autonet Mobile

Agnik (Vyncs)

LandAirSea

Linxup (MOTOsafety)

Modus

Tail Light (Bouncie)

Voyomotive

Zubie

Comodif

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

CarIQ

Minda iConnect (Carot India)

PATEO

SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

Jooycar

Technology vendors

Danlaw

Gosuncn WeLink

Jimi (Concox)

Meitrack

Meta System

Munic

Neoway

PFK Electronics

Positioning Universal

Quartix

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Questar Auto Technologies

Redtail Telematics

Sinocastel

Teltonika

Trakm8

ThinkRace

Xirgo Technologies (Sensata)

