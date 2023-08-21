Global Aftermarket Car Telematics Report 2023: Smartphone-based Telematics Solutions Compete with Aftermarket Telematics

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 28.0 million units worldwide in 2022. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1 percent, shipments are expected to reach 47.3 million units in 2027. The aftermarket car telematics applications covered in the report include stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot and various convenience applications. Get up to date with the latest industry trends in this new 200-page strategy report.

Telematics is a broad term that may be applied to a wide range of automotive connectivity solutions. The definition of an aftermarket car telematics solution in this report includes telematics devices created by a company other than the carmakers and are retrofitted into cars mainly via OBD-II and blackbox devices based on both cellular/GNSS and RF technology. The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for the aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services. Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world. Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers.

The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2021, there were an estimated 1.31 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the report analysts are of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is in a growth phase. The report estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 28.0 million units worldwide in 2022. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1 percent, shipments are expected to reach 47.3 million units in 2027. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.7 percent from 92.2 million in 2022 to 160.7 million worldwide in 2027. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 6.9 percent in 2022 to 10.7 percent at the end of the forecast period.

The market is characterised by a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the aftermarket car sector include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles. The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions. Examples of leading car telematics solution vendors include Octo Telematics, Spireon, StarLine, Procon Analytics, Targa Telematics, Vodafone Automotive, Ituran, SareKon, PassTime GPS, SVR Tracking, Mojio, CalAmp (LoJack) and Viasat Group. The most common go-to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the aftermarket car telematics market include Danlaw, Sensata Insights, Gosuncn, Munic, Jimi (Concox), Positioning Universal, Queclink and Teltonika.

Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature aftermarket car telematics applications whereas other direct-to-consumer car telematics solutions have more recently started to emerge. Regional market conditions such as a high level of vehicle crime influence the demand for stolen vehicle tracking and have made SVT solutions popular in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and South Africa. Vehicle theft has increased in the past years in many countries. For example, there were thefts of 1 million motor vehicles in the US in 2022 according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The number of dedicated active aftermarket SVT units in use worldwide is forecasted to reach 88.7 million in 2027, up from 55.1 million at year-end 2022.

Telematics has become an important part of the aftersales programmes of dealers and vehicle finance companies, enabling remote diagnostics and direct communication with drivers. There is a tremendous opportunity to turn a reactive way of managing customers into a proactive process by integrating CRM solutions, using data from cars intelligently. Collecting data from the fleet on the lot is also valuable for dealers in order to for example collect information about faulty components and software bugs as well as battery status. Direct-to-consumer car telematics offerings are available to a varying degree in many regions by companies such as Bouncie, Mojio, Verizon, CarLock and Net4Things. Many direct-to-consumer car telematics providers have broadened their product portfolios to include additional telematics application areas such as fleet management as well as powering B2B2C telematics services.

Key Topics Covered:

The Global Passenger Car Market

Passenger cars in use by region

New passenger car trends

Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

Regulatory compliance

Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations

The eCall and ERA-GLONASS initiatives

Insurance industry standards for vehicle tracking

Vehicle crime

Car Telematics Solutions

Aftermarket telematics infrastructure

Aftermarket car telematics applications

eCall and roadside assistance

Stolen Vehicle Tracking

Motor insurance telematics

Dealer lot management

Vehicle finance telematics

Remote control and convenience services

Vehicle Diagnostics and maintenance

Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

Wi-Fi hotspot

Vehicle emission monitoring

Market Forecasts and Trends

Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

Privacy concerns are softening

Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries

Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries

Insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets

Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics

CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners

Aftermarket telematics solutions help OEMs to manage network shutdowns

New IoT technologies to simplify aftermarket car telematics services

Consumer car telematics providers now offer fleet management services

Niche aftermarket car telematics applications proven to be successful

International Car Telematics Service Providers

CalAmp (LoJack International)

Connected Cars

Continental

Harman International

Haysquare

IMS

Ituran

Mojio

Motix Connected

Octo Telematics

Powerfleet

Redtail Telematics

Scope Technology

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman Connected Services

Verizon

Viasat Group

Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

Company Profiles and Strategies

Providers of SVT/SVR and related services

Autoconnex

Autolocator

Cesar Satellite

StarLine

Coyote (Traqueur)

FairConnect

Howden Driving Data (Ingenie Business)

Sherlog Technology

BrickHouse Security

Certified Tracking Solutions

Cox Automotive and Cox2M

Guidepoint Systems

Ikon Technologies

IMETRIK Global

MasTrack

PassTime GPS

Procon Analytics

SareKon

Skypatrol

Spireon

SVR Tracking

Autotrac

Car Security (LoJack Argentina)

Carsystem

CEABS

Maxtrack

Omnilink (Graber)

Positron (Stoneridge)

Active Telematics

Katsana

TPL Trakker

Questar Auto Technologies

ACM Track

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

Ctrack

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Digicell

Mix Telematics

Netstar

Tracker Connect

AFAQY

Consumer telematics solutions providers

Air

AutoSense

Grupo Next

Net4Things

Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

Paydrive

The Plan B company (Conneqtech)

AutoAid

Ryd

AccuTracking

Autobrain

Agnik (Vyncs)

LandAirSea

Linxup (MOTOsafety)

Optimus Tracker

Radius Telematics

Tail Light (Bouncie)

Voyomotive

Zubie

Comodif

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

Pateo

Minda iConnect (Carot India)

Varroc Connect (CarIQ)

SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

Jooycar

Technology vendors

Danlaw

Digital Matter

ERM Advanced Telematics

Gosafe

Gosuncn WeLink

Jimi (Concox)

Kingwo

Meitrack

Meta System

Munic

Neoway

Positioning Universal

Quartix

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Sensata Insights (Xirgo Technologies)

Sinocastel

Teltonika

ThinkRace

Trakm8

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x89d2s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets