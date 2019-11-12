NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aftershaves & Colognes (Male Toiletries) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Global Aftershaves & Colognes (Male Toiletries) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Aftershaves & Colognes market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Aftershaves & Colognes - Men's - male fragrances specifically marketed as "eau de cologne" or "aftershave" and specifically not Eau de Toilette or Eau de Parfum. Technically these products contain 2-5% aromatic compounds, which is less than either Eau de Parfum or Eau de Toilette, causing the lighter scent of Eau de Colognes & Aftershaves

Global Aftershaves & Colognes market registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.61% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 2,186.20 Million in 2017, an increase of 4.50% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 4.50% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -9.92% over 2014.



The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Aftershaves & Colognes.



Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.



The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global's Aftershaves & Colognes (Male Toiletries) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.



*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- Overall Aftershaves & Colognes (Male Toiletries) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

- Value terms for the top brands.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.



Reasons to buy

- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Aftershaves & Colognes (Male Toiletries) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.



