Global Agencies Team Up with Netlify to Bring Modern Websites and Web Applications to Businesses, Powered by the Jamstack

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, pioneer of the modern Jamstack web architecture, today announced the Netlify Agency Partner program , enabling digital agencies to build better web experiences and grow their practice with modern Jamstack tools and workflows. Dozens of global agencies have already teamed up with Netlify to deliver transformative digital experiences to their customers, including AKQA, Appnovation, Bejamas, Deloitte Digital, Fostr, Matter Supply, Mediacurrent, Proximity, Therefore and We Make Websites.

Having the expertise to deliver performant, scalable and secure web projects using modern technologies is critical for agencies to retain and grow their digital business. Agencies, consultancies and system integrators rely on Netlify—as the leader in the rapidly emerging Jamstack web ecosystem—to support the full lifecycle of their client engagements. Netlify's platform helps them achieve greater development productivity from the start through its seamless workflows, to be agile and responsive to change throughout the project, and to deliver performant, dynamic digital experiences on its multi-cloud edge network.

Agency Partners have already enabled their clients to accelerate time to market and save money at scale by moving critical web properties to the Jamstack. Proximity led Klepierre, a European leader in shopping centers, to deploy 98 sites in 6 months, while minimizing infrastructure costs and maximizing performance.

Partners benefit from working with Netlify in the following ways:

Generate new business opportunities : Gain exposure and expertise in the growing Jamstack ecosystem by working alongside Netlify, the company at the center of the modern web with more than one million developers and businesses that have joined Netlify's platform so far. Netlify collaborates directly with client-facing teams to provide resources and support during new business meetings and client engagements.

: Gain exposure and expertise in the growing Jamstack ecosystem by working alongside Netlify, the company at the center of the modern web with more than one million developers and businesses that have joined Netlify's platform so far. Netlify collaborates directly with client-facing teams to provide resources and support during new business meetings and client engagements. Increase development velocity and gain efficiencies : Simplify web development and complete projects faster, while using tools and frameworks developers enjoy. Netlify removes the need to manage infrastructure for agencies and their clients, and agencies can manage multiple clients in one account.

: Simplify web development and complete projects faster, while using tools and frameworks developers enjoy. Netlify removes the need to manage infrastructure for agencies and their clients, and agencies can manage multiple clients in one account. Exceed client expectations: Set new standards for performance, uptime, and cost-savings in every project by embracing the Jamstack web architecture and adopting the latest development best practices.

Depending on the engagement model, Agency Partners are eligible to receive dedicated account managers and access to the partner team, co-selling support, promotional opportunities, early access to new features, exclusive access to the Partner Hub and Slack, technical workshops, webinars, and more.

To join the Netlify Agency Partner program , agencies must apply and demonstrate understanding of the Jamstack architecture and Netlify's platform. Clients looking for an agency with Jamstack expertise can contact Netlify .

Chris Bach, president, Netlify

"Our agency partners have a critical role in clients' web strategies and business, whether to support a modernized transformation or scaling to respond to rising demands and changing markets. Netlify has brought one million developers to our platform already, with dozens of partners at our side. We look forward to continuing and expanding the work alongside our partners to help bring the simplicity and speed of the Jamstack to more customers, so they can realize the benefits and possibilities of the modern, faster web."

Alicia Samuel, vice president of Information Technology, Longo's

"As a high-end grocery company in Canada with customers that expect a first-class experience, we prioritized modern technology that could support our web-digital transformation goals. We worked with Therefore as our agency and Netlify's Jamstack technology to deliver a better performing website and mobile experience. Running on Netlify, our website is more flexible and reliable, and performs three times faster than before."

Mark Stewart, chief technology officer, Fostr

"Victoria Beckham Beauty, a luxury clean beauty brand, engaged with us to create their online store. We wanted to create a high-performing site that offered us flexibility. We adopted a Jamstack approach with a decoupled architecture on Netlify, integrated with Contentful and services like Shopify Plus. With Netlify, our speed of development increased, and we were able to iterate more quickly and collaborate much more closely with our clients at Victoria Beckham Beauty."

Jonathan Bobo, chief technology officer, Proximity

"We worked with our client, Klepierre, to build and scale their architecture across 98 sites. We decided to deliver a Jamstack model on Netlify as a means to better manage costs and mitigate risk on significant licensing from more traditional models. Our client is pleased that their sites load fast, and we were able to cut their costs significantly."

Netlify is the fastest way to build the fastest sites. Used by more than 1,000,000 web developers and businesses, the Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Netlify originated the Jamstack category, a modern web architecture that marries the best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless functions, to deliver the faster load times and dynamic content, without worrying about web servers. Founded in 2014, Netlify is a venture-backed software company headquartered in San Francisco with a global team. For more information, visit www.netlify.com and follow @Netlify on Twitter.

