Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market 2023: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2029 - Biological Pest Control Takes Center Stage

The "Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Control Agents (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report

The report provides a complete analysis of the Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control industry for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 7.2 Billion in 2029. The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period.

The research report delivers valuable insights, including market size, annual growth analysis, competitive evaluation of market participants, investment prospects, and demand predictions. It also evaluates growth determinants, constraints, supply and demand risks, and essential statistics. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive assessment of both current and future market trends relevant to its evolution.

The environmental repercussions of chemical pesticide usage, such as water contamination, soil deterioration, and harm to non-target species, have gained significant awareness and raised concerns. Consequently, there is a heightened demand for biological pest control, with natural enemy pest control emerging as the most sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional pesticides. This has led to a global increase in demand for natural enemy pest control.

The utilization of pest management services for insect control is poised for substantial growth, driven by the expanding insect population and the thriving agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

In the face of challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, and food security, the adoption of sustainable practices has become imperative. Natural enemy pest control exemplifies a harmonious and balanced approach to pest management that aligns with ecological principles, economic viability, and societal values.

Furthermore, due to growing concerns about biodiversity and the adverse effects of chemical pest control methods, farmers are seeking biological pest control solutions that effectively mitigate unwanted pests while preserving the ecosystem. The traction for biological insect pest control is steadily increasing.

Integrated pest management (IPM) encompasses biological control as a vital component. Importation, augmentation, and conservation play pivotal roles in the agro-natural enemy pest control sector. Notably, applications cover a range of common pests, including ants, beetles, birds, mosquitoes, flies, rats, and rodents.

Organic agriculture practices are prevalent in 187 countries, with at least 3.1 million farmers managing 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land organically. Unlike conventional farming, organic farmers cannot rely on the same chemical pest control methods. Instead, they employ creative strategies such as cultivating non-crop vegetation to support natural enemies that combat pests, crop rotation to prevent pest accumulation in the same area year after year, and the use of biological soil amendments for soil fertility management, eschewing synthetic nitrogen. Research has indicated that plants with lower nitrogen content are less attractive to pests.

Furthermore, organisms that exploit arthropods as resources, leading to their demise, weakening, or reduced reproductive capabilities, fall under the category of natural enemies, biological control agents, biocontrols, or beneficials. In agricultural ecosystems, other insects and spiders commonly serve as natural enemies.

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

Factors Influencing Pest Management System Decision Survey

Sugarcane Area in Brazil treated with releases of Natural Enemies

treated with releases of Natural Enemies Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Dashboard

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Market Value Assessment

Assessment: Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmentation : By Control Agent

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Predators, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Parasitoids, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Pathogens, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmentation : By Application

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Ant Control, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Beetle Control, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Insects Control, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Mosquitoes and Flies Control, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

Company Profiles

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Koppert Biological Systems

Biobest Group

Bioline AgroSciences Ltd

Andermatt Group AG

Certis Biologicals

Applied Bio-nomics

Rincon Vitova Insectaries Inc.

Anatis Bioprotection

