Global Agribusiness Forum in São Paulo Brings Together Government, Business Leaders to Discuss Sustainable Agriculture Solutions and Policies

ApexBrasil sponsors Forum, with Business Director also speaking on panel about future of farming and agriculture from lens of international trade

SAO PAULO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the fifth edition of the Global Agribusiness Forum commenced in São Paulo, Brazil. Over the next two days, professionals, leaders, and investors from the agribusiness sector will gather for thought-provoking discussions centered around food security, sustainability and sustainable food systems, food waste reduction, and more. ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is a long-time sponsor of the Global Agribusiness Forum, along with other organizations that support and contribute to growth, innovation, and sustainability in the global agriculture industry.

Lucas Fiuza, Business Director for ApexBrasil, will participate in a panel during the Forum, "Business Environment & Market Access". Together with other high-profile leaders – including Ambassador Suresh Reddy, Indian Ambassador in Brazil; Alfredo Paseyro, Member of the Board, Maizall & Executive Director, ASA – Asociación Semilleros Argentinos; and Juan Manuel Sanclemente, Coordinator of the agriculture program for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Colombia – Fiuza will speak to how governments can transform agriculture. More specifically, the esteemed panel will cover how helping farmers build connections across every phase of the production chain can enable them to more effectively gain access to lucrative trade markets around the world.

Other notable panels will focus on timely and pressing topics, featuring other noteworthy Brazilian speakers across the public and private sector, such as Leonardo Bichara Rocha, Senior Agriculture Economist for The World Bank in Brazil, Mariane Crespolini, PhD in Economic Development and Former Director of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply, and Adriana Aroulho, CEO of SAP Brasil, just to name a few. Sessions range from case study debates about efficient regulations and public policies that work, to the opportunities that exist to build connections between family farming business and the larger global agribusiness industry, to how to better use and preserve natural resources like water and soil, and how biotechnology has the power and potential to change the future of agriculture, fishery, and forestry.

Ahead of the start of the Forum, Fiuza remarked: "The urgency for conversations about how to feed future generations has never been greater. Over the next 30 years, the world population will increase by two billion people, ultimately leading to a 56% increase in demand for food, when compared with demand in 2010. Recent global events have the potential to exacerbate this even further, with global food prices reportedly nearly 34% higher in June 2022 compared to January 2021, due to supply chain disruptions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the political uncertainty in Europe. Brazil plays an important role in discussions about reversing these trends. Consider that FAO and OECD rank Brazil as the second largest global supplier of food and agricultural products. By 2050, experts predict Brazil will become the foremost food supplier to the world, contributing to up to 40% of global food production. Brazil estimates that it has the capacity to increase crop production 266% in 40 years, with help from foreign investors, new trade relationships, and emerging technologies."

The Global Agribusiness Forum is an important gathering of minds, organized by several leading Brazilian organizations, to address challenges and discuss solutions to build a more sustainable social, economic, and environmental future. For any agribusiness professionals interested in attending the Forum today and/or tomorrow, registration is still open and available here. To learn more about other trade sectors ApexBrasil supports, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

Media Contact

McKenzie Naylor

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of ApexBrasil in the U.S.

[email protected]

+1-917-656-0463

SOURCE ApexBrasil