Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market 2018-2023 Featuring Akzo Nobel, Croda, Dow Chemical, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Cleary Chemical, Clariant and Brandt

The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural adjuvants market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.98% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$4.100 billion by 2023, increasing from US$3.062 billion in 2017.
Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization as well as mounting concerns to reduce supply demand gap between food consumption and production is driving the agricultural adjuvants market. The continuous investments in R&D and technological advancements have led to the development of protected agricultural practices which is contributing to the demand for products capable of meeting the above objective.
Furthermore, availability of cost-efficient and environmentally acceptable adjuvants is also boosting the demand over the forecast period. However, growing focus on genetically modified seeds and focus on environmental sustainability are key challenges to the market growth.
The global agricultural adjuvants market is well diversified owing to the presence of numerous regional, local and international players. The major players discussed in this report include Akzo Nobel, Croda International, The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Cleary Chemical Corporation, Clariant International, and Brandt.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Activator Adjuvants
- Oil Adjuvants
- Surfactants
- Utility Adjuvants
By Application:
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
6. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
7. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- AkzoNobel
- Croda International
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Solvay
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Cleary Chemical Corporation
- Clariant International
- Brandt
