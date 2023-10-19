Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: New Entrants Focus on Long-Term Contracts to Expand Presence

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biologicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to reach a value of $16.19 billion by 2028 from $9.5 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2022 to 2028

Prominent manufacturers operating in the global agricultural biologicals market place a strong emphasis on continuous product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborative efforts to expand their customer base while optimizing distribution costs effectively.

Companies like Bayer CropScience and BASF SE are strategically integrating their operations across the entire value chain to maintain their market leadership positions. Conversely, new entrants in the agricultural biologicals market prioritize the establishment of long-term contracts with local and regional farming communities as a means to strengthen their presence in the industry.

The increasing demand for organic farming is being driven by its environmental benefits. Organic farming practices contribute to the reduction of soil and groundwater contamination by eliminating the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Furthermore, organic farming requires fewer non-renewable resources compared to conventional methods and fosters the preservation of soil biodiversity. A report by the Columbia Climate School in February 2020 highlighted that organic farming promotes 30% more biodiversity, consumes 45% less energy, and emits 40% less carbon compared to conventional farming practices.

The agricultural sector plays a vital role in the global economy by providing employment to a substantial portion of the workforce in numerous countries. However, conventional farming practices characterized by intensive use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, monoculture, and large-scale industrial farming have had adverse effects on the environment, public health, and food security worldwide. Sustainable agriculture has emerged as a viable solution to address these challenges.

Sustainable agriculture offers a pathway toward a more resilient, equitable, and environmentally sustainable food system that benefits all stakeholders. It has become increasingly important in the face of climate change, which has resulted in unpredictable weather patterns, increased soil degradation, and declining groundwater levels, presenting significant challenges to farmers in meeting the growing food demands of a rapidly expanding population.

North America has established itself as the leader in the global agricultural biologicals market, capturing a substantial market share of approximately 39% in 2022. The region's growth can be attributed to the strong presence of global agricultural product manufacturers, with a majority of producers concentrated in the United States.

Additionally, agricultural practices in North America have continuously evolved, incorporating advanced farming techniques, technological advancements, ongoing research and development efforts, and government regulations that promote sustainable farming practices. States such as North Dakota, California, Montana, Wisconsin, and New York have emerged as key players in organic cultivation within the United States.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The biopesticides product dominated the global agricultural biologicals market in 2022, holding a significant share of over 50% owing to the increasing utilization of biopesticides in soil, foliage, and turfs, particularly in North American and European countries and has contributed to its substantial market share.

Key biopesticide products include insect sex pheromones and scented plants, which attract and trap pests. Microbial pesticides, on the other hand, contain active ingredients that effectively control various pest types. Among these, microbial pesticides containing Bacillus thuringiensis strains are widely adopted due to their ability to produce a protein mix that eliminates pests.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global agricultural biologicals market by application can be segmented as foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest.

In 2022, the foliar spray method dominated the market, primarily due to the significant demand for biologicals in enhancing seed properties to improve crop yield. The excessive use of synthetic fertilizers and other chemical crop care products like pesticides and insecticides in recent years has led to significant degradation of soil quality in major agricultural economies.

However, governments have started implementing regulations in the agricultural sector to address the environmental hazards caused by the excessive use of chemical products in farming. This regulatory approach is expected to grow bio-fertilizer in various seed and soil applications worldwide.

INSIGHTS BY CROP TYPE



The cereals & grains crop type segment held the largest global agricultural biologicals market in 2022. The larger share can be attributed to the increasing global demand for crops such as wheat, rice, corn, barley, and millet.

Advancements in microbiology have played a crucial role in determining the appropriate composition of agricultural biologicals for wheat cultivation, leading to a high demand for biologics and driving the growth of this segment. Cultivating cereals & grains requires a significant quantity of various agricultural biologicals, particularly bio-fertilizers, for promoting healthy growth.

Studies conducted worldwide have shown that the injection of Azotobacter bacteria in cereal & grain crops reduces the nitrogen requirement of the plants and facilitates their development. Additionally, for optimal wheat growth, using phosphate solubilizing bacteria and Azotobacter inoculation has proven to be highly effective bio-fertilizers in terms of crop yield.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2 % Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emerging Organic Farming

Emerging Demand for Quality Crop Materials

Rising Food Demand with Growing Population

Market Growth Enablers

Expanding Sustainable Agriculture

Driving Growth of the Bio-Fertilizers Market

Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote Using Biopesticides

Market Restraints

High Adoption of Conventional/Synthetic Fertilizers

High Initial Cost

Lack of Awareness of Product

Key Company Profiles

Prominent Vendors

Novozymes

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Other Prominent Vendors

1,4Group, Inc.

3Bar Biologics

Acadian Plant Health

Adjuvants Plus Inc.

Agrinos

Corteva AgriScience

UPL Limited

Syngenta International AG

Atlantica Agricola

Neudorff

FMA Corporation

Certis USA LLC

LLC Bioworks Inc.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

IPL Biologicals

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Valent Biosciences

Premium Insights

Market Opportunities

Emerging Organic Farming

Expanding Sustainable Agriculture

Segmentation Analysis

Product

Application

Crop Type

Geographical Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Supply Chain

Trade Disruptions

Transportation Challenges

Border Control and Customer Procedures

Supplier and Buyer Relationships

Market Violation and Pricing

Shifts in Production and Sourcing

Consumer Behavior Analysis

Awareness and Knowledge

Environmental Concerns

Health and Safety

Labeling and Certification

Influence of Opinion Leaders

Availability and Accessibility

Value Chain

Research and Development

Raw Material Sourcing

Manufacturing

Quality Control

Marketing and Sales

Application or End-user

Monitoring and Support

Recycling and Disposal

