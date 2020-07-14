Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$35.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Agricultural Biotechnology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Vaccines Segment Corners a 11.4% Share in 2020

In the global Vaccines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 211-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Certis USA LLC

LLC Dow AgroSciences LLC

DuPont Pioneer

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto Company

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises

Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology

Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell

Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural

Biotech Market

Highlights

Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth

Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview

Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions

Promise Future Growth

Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry

Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming

Years

Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt.

Cotton

Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops

Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand

Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides

Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated

Pest Management

Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for

Biopesticides Market

Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of

Biopesticides among Farmers



BIOPESTICIDE REGULATIONS IN THE US AND EUROPE

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Certis USA LLC (USA)

Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA)

Mycogen Seeds (USA)

DuPont Pioneer (USA)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Monsanto Company (USA)

Performance Plants, Inc. (Canada)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Security - An Opportunity Generator

Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops

Market

Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural

Production

IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants

Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture

Industry

Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops

Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture

Sector

Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam

Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields

Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause

of Concern

Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour

Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review

Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality

Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth

Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver

Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market

Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants

The Road Ahead

Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth

Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance

Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention

Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing

Nations

Dearth of Competent Leadership

Insufficient Financial Support for R&D

Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure

Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources

Safety Issues

Ethical Issues

Lack of Regulatory Framework



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Agricultural Biotechnology Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tissue Culture (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tissue Culture (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tissue Culture (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Vaccines (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Vaccines (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Genetic Engineering (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Genetic Engineering (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Genetic Engineering (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transgenic Crops (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Transgenic Crops (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Transgenic Crops (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 24: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Agricultural Biotechnology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Agricultural Biotechnology Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Agricultural Biotechnology Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Agricultural Biotechnology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Agricultural Biotechnology Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Agricultural Biotechnology Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Biotechnology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Agricultural Biotechnology Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Agricultural Biotechnology Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

