Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry
Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market to Reach US$66.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 14, 2020, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$35.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Agricultural Biotechnology market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Vaccines Segment Corners a 11.4% Share in 2020
In the global Vaccines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 211-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Certis USA LLC
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- DuPont Pioneer
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Monsanto Company
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Syngenta AG
- Valent BioSciences Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises
Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology
Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell
Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural
Biotech Market
Highlights
Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth
Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview
Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions
Promise Future Growth
Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry
Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming
Years
Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt.
Cotton
Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops
Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand
Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides
Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated
Pest Management
Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for
Biopesticides Market
Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of
Biopesticides among Farmers
BIOPESTICIDE REGULATIONS IN THE US AND EUROPE
Global Competitor Market Shares
Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
Certis USA LLC (USA)
Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA)
Mycogen Seeds (USA)
DuPont Pioneer (USA)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Monsanto Company (USA)
Performance Plants, Inc. (Canada)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Security - An Opportunity Generator
Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops
Market
Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural
Production
IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants
Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture
Industry
Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops
Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture
Sector
Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam
Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields
Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause
of Concern
Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour
Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review
Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality
Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth
Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver
Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market
Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants
The Road Ahead
Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth
Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance
Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention
Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing
Nations
Dearth of Competent Leadership
Insufficient Financial Support for R&D
Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure
Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources
Safety Issues
Ethical Issues
Lack of Regulatory Framework
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 70
