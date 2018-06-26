Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2015-2018 & 2022: Proposed Mega Mergers among Biotech Firms in a Consolidated Market - A Cause of Concern

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments:



Transgenic Seeds/Crops (Soybean, Corn, Cotton, & Others)

Biopesticides

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Table 1: Global Biotechnology Industry by Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Human Health, Agriculture & Environmental, Animal Health & Biodiagnostics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology

Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell

Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market

Highlights

Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth

Biotech Cropland Worldwide

An Overview

Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth

Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry

Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years

Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton

Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops

Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand

Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides

Biopesticides

A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management

Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market

Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers

Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition Continues to Intensify in Agricultural Biotech Market

Proposed Mega Mergers among Biotech Firms in a Consolidated Market

A Cause of Concern?



3. MARKET ISSUES & TRENDS

Food Security

An Opportunity Generator

Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market

Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production

IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants

Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry

Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops

Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector

Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam

Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields

Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern

Educating Consumers

Need of the Hour

Synthetic Biology

A Brief Review

Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality

Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth

Need for Sustainable Agriculture

Key Growth Driver

Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market

Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants

The Road Ahead

Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth

Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance

Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention

Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations

Dearth of Competent Leadership

Insufficient Financial Support for R&D

Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure

Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources

Safety Issues

Ethical Issues

Lack of Regulatory Framework



4. AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY AN OVERVIEW

Functioning of Biotechnology

Brief History of Agricultural Biotechnology

Significant Periods in the Development of Genetics

Advantages of Agricultural Biotechnology

Facilitating Easier Food Production

Enhancing Food Quality and Nutrition

Forestry and Trees

Beneficial for Hungry World

Environmental Benefits

Herbicide Acceptance for Modern Farming

Water Quality Protection

Guarding Against Plant Diseases

Nutrition, Quality and Health Benefits

Other Benefits

Agricultural Biotechnology Process

Classes of Companies Involved in Agricultural Biotechnology

Biotech R&D Companies

Companies Manufacturing Agricultural Products

Seed Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies Operating through Subsidiaries

Food Corporations

Select End-Use Applications

Genetically Engineered Crops

Developing Oil Seeds

Issues and Impacts

Consumer Issues and Impacts

Agricultural Issues and Impacts

Environmental Issues and Impacts

Socioeconomic and Ethical Aspects

Human Health and Food Safety Issues



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Intellectual Property and Agricultural Biotechnology

TRIPS and Agricultural Biotechnology

Risk Assessment

European Union Policy on Genetically Modified

Stringent Directives

Regulation for Transgenic Crops in the US

Labeling or Branding

A Critical Issue



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Certis Gains U.S. EPA Registration for LifeGard WG

DuPont Pioneer to Launch Pioneer Branded Corn Products

MBI Introduces VENERATE Bioinsecticide

Certis Introduces Carb-O-Nator Biopesticide

BioWorks Launches BotaniGardMAXX Biopesticide

DuPont Pioneer Launches Accelerated Yield Technology 4.0

Syngenta Introduces EPIVIO Biostimulants Range

DuPont Pioneer Launches Pioneer Branded T Series Soybean Varieties

Rivera Agrical to Introduce Bio-pesticide Products

DuPont Pioneer Launches BOLT Technology

DuPont Pioneer Unveils New Sorghum Hybrids



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow Agro Sciences and MS Technologies Obtain Patent for Enlist E3 Soybeans

DuPont Obtains Approval for Lumisena Fungicide Seed Treatment from EPA

Bayer to Merge Operations with Monsanto

Chromatin Enters into Commercial Licensing Agreement with Agrigenetics

Bayer and CAAS Ink Research Collaboration Agreement

Bayer to Invest for Capacity Expansion at Wismar Site

DuPont Pioneer and Hexima Discover Novel Insect Control Gene

Monsanto Company and Nomad Bioscience Inks Licensing Agreement

DuPont and Monsanto Inks Licensing Agreement

Monsanto and DuPont Ink Multi-Year Supply Agreement for Dicamba

Arysta LifeScience Inks Licensing Agreement with IPP

TeselaGen and Dow AgroSciences Collaborate for Biological Design Automation Platform

Syngenta and DSM Enter into R&D Partnership for Developing Microbial-based Agricultural Solutions

Gowan to Acquire Dinitroaniline (DNA) Herbicide Portfolio from Dow AgroSciences

Syngenta Expands Licensing Collaboration with KWS and Limagrain

DuPont and Caribou Biosciences Ink Cross-Licensing Agreement

ADAMA Obtains Approval for NIMITZ Non-fumigant from Australian Regulators

Dow AgroSciences, Arcadia Biosciences and Bioceres to Develop Soybeans Traits

Mycogen Seeds Expands Seed Research and Development Capacity

Koch Acquires Mendel Biotechnology

Ihara Establishes New Bio Division



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)

The United States (37)

(37) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (16)

(16) France (4)

(4)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

(Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (2)



