Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Demand for New Breeding Techniques and Rise in the Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops Fuels Growth

The global Agricultural Biotechnology market was valued at USD 39.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 87.55 billion at a CAGR of 14.19 % during forecast period 2022- 2027.



Agricultural Biotechnology is a field involving the use of scientific tools and procedures to improve plant yield.it involves altering the genomic sequence and producing genetically modified crops which increases the resistance of plants towards various viruses and diseases.



Market Drivers



The growing agriculture industry's demand for new breeding techniques and rise in the adoption of genetically modified crops for agricultural purpose act as major factor for driving the market growth.



Genetic modification enhance the nutritional value, crop yield, food-processing qualities, and resistance against diseases and insects propelling the growth of Agricultural Biotechnology market.



Market Restraints



Genetically modified crops not be viable in the long term due to environmental factors hinders the growth of market.Additionally,high costs of R& D operations and stringent regulations by government for modified crops restrain the growth of Agricultural Biotechnology market.



Regional Analysis



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology market segmented into five regions North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Latin America,MEA.North America dominate the market due to major genetically modified crops cultivated in this region. Asia-Pacific also witnessed a significant rise in global Agricultural Biotechnology market.



Key Players



Various key players are listed in this report such as AGCO Corp, JC Bamford Excavators Limited, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation, Daedong Industrial Co Ltd, Iseki & Co Ltd, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Escorts Limited .



Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Mycotoxin Binders

Mycotoxin Modifiers

By Livestock

Poultry

Layers

Breeders

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

By Source

Inorganic

Organic

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Vaccine Development

Transgenic Crops & Animals

Antibiotic Development

Nutritional Supplements

Flower Culturing

Biofuels

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

