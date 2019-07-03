Global Agricultural Equipment Sales Boosted by More Sophisticated Farm Machinery

CLEVELAND, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group's recent study on global agricultural equipment forecasts the industry to grow 5.2% per year to $165.8 billion in 2022, supported in part by the development of more sophisticated farm machinery.

While the fundamental technologies underlying agricultural equipment are well established, innovation continues on machinery that improves efficiency, increases crop yields, and reduces operating and labor costs. More sophisticated equipment is also frequently higher value, which elevates demand in dollar terms for the entire industry. Recent innovations include CNH Industrial's Case IH 4400 series harvesting machinery, which features a new narrow row configuration that allows farmers to increase the amount of grain harvested.

Agricultural equipment suppliers are also looking to implement more advanced infrastructure in some markets in order to support their sophisticated machinery. Brazil – the sixth largest global market for agricultural equipment in 2017 – is a focus of these efforts:

Deere has collaborated with Brazilian telecom company Tropico to connect large farms to a data network in order to boost their efficiency and productivity.

AGCO is working to connect Brazilian farms in isolated locales with no internet or cellular service to data networks via satellites.

