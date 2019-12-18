Global Agricultural Films Market Size was Valued at USD 10.7 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6% | Valuates Reports
Dec 18, 2019, 09:23 ET
BANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET ANALYSIS
Growing demand for food due to population explosion coupled with increasing requirement for optimum agricultural productivity is anticipated to drive the growth.
Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general. Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET
China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.
The technological level of Agricultural Film in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level.
REGION WISE GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET
- The change in consumer preference for biodegradable polymer films, especially in mature North American and European economies, is expected to generate lucrative opportunities over the forecast period for market participants.
- In the APAC region,China is estimated to be the main manufacturing country for agricultural films in the world. These manufacturing agricultural films promote the growth of controlled farming by providing materials that enhances farming methodologies. industries are majorly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is well developed.
Agricultural Films Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- British Polythene Industries (BPI)
- Trioplast
- Berry Plastics
- Armando Alvarez
- Polypak
- Barbier Group
- Plastika Kritis
- Rani Plast
- Agriplast
- JIANYUANCHUN
- Big East New Materials
- Huadun
- Tianjin Plastic
- Qing Tian Plastic Industrial
- Shandong Tianhe Plastic
- Xinguang Plastic
- Zibo Zhongyi Plastic
- Chenguang Plastic
- Zibo Plactics Eight
- Others
Agricultural Films Breakdown Data by Type
- High Grade
- Middle Grade
- Low Grade
Agricultural Films Breakdown Data by Application
- Shed Plastic Film
- Mulch Plastic Film
- Others
This study categorizes manufacturers of global agricultural films market by breakdown data, country, form and application. The report further analyzes market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers.
