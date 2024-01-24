Global Agricultural Films Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030 with LLDPE Accounting for $5.7 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agricultural Films Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Agricultural Films estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Agricultural Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Agricultural Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ab Rani Plast Oy

Achilles Corporation

Agri Plast Tech India Pvt., Ltd.

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd.

Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Berry Global, Inc.

Coveris Group

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Groupe Barbier

Grupo Armando Alvarez SA

Im Sanin Srl ( Moldova )

) Industrial Development Company (Indevco) Sal ( Lebanon )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Novamont SpA

Plastik V Sdn. Bhd.

Plastika Kritis SA

POLIFILM GmbH

RKW Agri GmbH & Co. KG

RPC Group PLC

Trioplast Industrier AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38xsj8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets