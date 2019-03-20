Global Agricultural Robots Market Size to Reach $8.82 Billion by 2025 Owing to Technological Advancements | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Agricultural Robots Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2025 owing to the growing technological advancements in robotics that has increased the sale of agricultural robots. Agricultural robot, also known as agribot or agbotis used in farming to improve efficiency and reduce dependency on manual efforts. The agricultural robots are well-equipped with specialized arms, effectors and other tools. They also have the ability to connect WSNs (wireless sensors networks) and drones to collect large amounts of data.

Big data analytics will assist farmers to extract information from bulk data to improve farming and yield better output. The change observed in agricultural industry worldwide is expected to boost agricultural robots market with a CAGR of 24.07% in the forecast period.

The increasing population along with growing demand for food is generating need for high production of crops, which results in farmers opting for agricultural robots to enhance production. The agricultural robots are also progressively in demand since large number of population is shifting to urban areas for career options, thereby accelerating the demand for food. This has decreased workforce in the agricultural sector and has impacted the agricultural segment to a great extent. Hence, the adoption of agricultural robots has reduced the ineptitude of human labor conveniently. Moreover, agricultural robots come with benefits like reduced use of chemicals and pesticides and have the ability to perform in different environmental conditions.

The factors fueling the growth of agricultural robots industry are improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness resulting in reduced chemical usage. The farming activities like weed picking and spraying pesticides are adopted ways of modern farming which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Agricultural Robots Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-robots-market

Nevertheless, few challenges faced by agricultural robot market are limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers and the inability of robots to match to human dexterity. Another factor adding to the restraints is high investments required for robots installation. Maintenance of agriculture robots being an expensive affair prevents the farmers from preference for robots. The high cost of robots followed by the rising advancements in technology is a major concern especially for the farmers in developing nations. The use of high definition cameras, obstacle sensors are expected to add to the features and abilities of agricultural robots, which may again inflate its price. However, the adoption of telematics sensors is predicted to be a potential opportunity for agricultural robots industry.

Agricultural robots market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, material management, and others (forest management and animal management). In terms of application, the market is classified into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others (pruning management and field mapping).

Geographically, agricultural robot industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Latin America are expected to hold larger share of the market due to increased industrialization of farming equipment to meet the growing demand of food globally.

The key players in agricultural robots industry comprise of AGCO, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Robotics, DeLaval, Deepfield Robotics, GEA Group, Harvest Automation, John Deere, and Lely.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Market Segment:

Agricultural Robot Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

UAV



Driverless tractor



Milking robots



Materials management

Agricultural Robot Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 -2025)

Field farming



Dairy management



Animal management



Soil management



Crop management

Agricultural Robot Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 -2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Mexico



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights