Companies: 53 - Players covered include AGCO Corporation; AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG; Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG; ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd; BGROUP SPA; Bucher Industries AG; CNH Industrial N.V.; Deere & Company; Demco Manufacturing Co.; EXEL Industries SA; GUSS Automation, LLC; GVM Incorporated; HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S; Hockley International Limited; Kubota Corporation; Kuhn Group; Kverneland Group; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.; Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC; SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops); Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large); Type (Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed, Aerial)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026

An agricultural sprayer is used for spraying liquid pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides and other chemicals on crops. Sprayers are considered as vital equipment for increasing crop production by offering protection against insects, pests, and other organisms. The ability of agricultural sprayers to reduce risk of exposure to chemicals and ensure accurate application of pesticides favors adoption. Growth is also being fueled by the increasing production of grains and cereals especially in the fast growing countries in Asia-Pacific region, which is enhancing the need for equipment capable of increasing agricultural productivity including sprayers. There is specifically rising demand for larger capacity sprayers, due to the continuous increase in farm sizes across the world and the constantly rising use of pesticides to increase productivity and yield. Over the past few years, the market for agricultural sprayers has witnessed advancements specifically focused on developing advanced sprayers with enhanced capabilities, particularly with regard to data and electronic features. Spraying techniques have also evolved continuously over the years, leading to better coverage for crops. For example, sensors are being deployed for monitoring spray drift. The growing use of GPS and robotic systems in advanced spraying machinery is ensuring automated application of nutrients and pesticides in a timely, targeted and efficient manner.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$350.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Propelled segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $325.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $892.4 Million by 2026

The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$325.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$892.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Developing economies, in particular Asian countries such as India and China, continue to drive growth in the global agricultural sprayers market. For several countries in Asia-Pacific, agriculture is the primary economic activity and the main source of food. High potential exists in Asian countries due to the relatively lower levels of mechanization and inefficient farm equipment. The long term outlook for agricultural equipment market is positively guided by strong population and economic growth, and increase in demand for food and feed in developing countries. The subsequent need to enhance agricultural output is a strong growth driver for using advanced equipment in farming, including agricultural sprayers. European market for agricultural sprayers is being fostered by the growing need to improve crop yield, which is driving demand for highly efficient sprayers. With the new EU Framework Directive on the Sustainable Use of Pesticides being enforced, the need for improving yield of crops with minimal use of pesticides is gaining prominence. This is further expected to fuel demand for sprayers.

Tractor-Mounted Segment to Reach $474.7 Million by 2026

In the global Tractor-Mounted segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$366.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$515.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

