Global Agricultural Surfactants Market 2019-2024: $1.85 Billion Opportunity in Production of Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactant Products

The agricultural surfactant market is expected to reach $1.85 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2019 to 2024. Market growth is largely attributed due to the adoption of protected cultivation and precision farming in the agriculture industry.



Plant and crop protection has gradually become one of the major concerns while meeting the never-ending food demand prevalent across the globe. Based on the data from 2007 to 2013, the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) estimated the annual potential loss in value due to weeds and pests for crops such as corn and soybean at $27 billion and $16 billion, respectively. In the past, such cases resulted in the loss of around 20-40% of the agricultural productivity. Identifying this pattern of the increasing demand of crop/plant safety, various companies have currently come up with a range of agricultural surfactants, which assist in maximizing the quality, productivity, and sustainability in agricultural production systems, disease vector management in public health systems, and in other industrial and residential areas.



The green crop protection is a framework which was formed in 2009 by the Dutch and the European Union, and focuses on increasingly replacing the chemical used for crop protection with green crop protection products. Increasing adoption of the green crop protection concept across the globe is driving the demand of agricultural surfactants, since these are important for managing the increasing concern over pesticide residues on food and the problem of pest resistance.



Significant reduction of maximum residue limit (MRLs) by regulators in many countries is a growing trend that is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Additionally, agricultural surfactant products are a valuable option because these provide sustainability, crop quality, and harvest flexibility benefits. The companies present in agricultural surfactant market have engaged in numerous business expansions to improve their market presence. It is expected that by 2020 more traditional agrochemical companies will enter the agricultural surfactant industry and resources will consolidate further.



According to Sonal Rawat, Analyst, In 2018, agricultural surfactant market by type is dominated by non-ionic surfactants. Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactant is the agriculture industry because of their compatibility with the majority of the pesticides used as a crop protection chemical. Some of the commonly used non-ionic surfactants are ethoxylated fatty alcohols, ethoxylated fatty acids, and ethoxylated alkyl phenols.



Non-ionic surfactants enable better pest control with reduced consumption of pesticides, resulting in higher yield. Moreover, non-ionic surfactants are widely used in the agriculture industry, as they are less expensive as compared to anionic and cationic surfactants. It is also used in controlling diseases caused by fungal zoospores, when it is mixed with growing media as a part of soil treatment."



Some of the most prominent players in the agricultural surfactant market include BASF SE, Croda Chemicals, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant International, Lamberti S.p.A, Helena Chemical Company, and Wilbur Ellis. The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of business expansions and contracts.



Moreover, the growing market of agricultural surfactants is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain. Majority of the companies preferred entering into business expansion and contract to enhance their presence while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. Business expansions and contracts across the value chain of the agriculture surfactant industry presented a major strategic move made by a large number of companies since 2016.



For instance, in March 2019, Nufarm acquired Syngenta and Adama Agriculture Solution Ltd. to capture its product portfolio of crop protection and to strengthen its market position. Earlier, in March 2018, Stepan Company acquired the surfactant production facility of BASF Mexicana, S.A.DE C.V., to enhance the role of Stepan Company as a surfactant supplier in the Latin American market.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the agricultural surfactant ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.

The report also profiles 17 leading companies across the agricultural supply chain. Key profiles include BASF SE, Croda Chemicals, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant International, Lamberti S.p.A, Helena Chemical Company, and Wilbur Ellis among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals In Agriculture Industry

1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainably Grown Food

1.1.3 Scarcity of Water and Arable Land

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Use of Genetically Modified Seeds

1.2.2 Environmental Concerns Against the Use of Surfactants and Other Agrochemicals

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Production of Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactant Products

1.3.2 Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques of Surfactants



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Product Launches and Development

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Opportunity Matrix

3.4 Regulatory Landscape



4 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market, (by Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agricultural Surfactant Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Anionic Surfactants

4.4 Non-Ionic Surfactants

4.5 Cationic Surfactants

4.6 Amphoteric Surfactants



5 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Crop Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Grains

5.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4 Others



6 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Herbicide

6.3 Fungicide

6.4 Insecticide

6.5 Others



7 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Substrate Type)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Synthetic Surfactants

7.3 Bio-Based Surfactant



8 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Method of Propagation)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Foliar Spray

8.3 Seed Treatment

8.4 Soil Treatment

8.5 Others



9 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Aquatrols Corp of America

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Aquatrols Corp of America in Global Agricultural Surfactant Market

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

10.4 Clariant AG

10.5 Croda International Plc

10.6 DowDuPont Inc.

10.7 Evonik Industries AG.

10.8 Garrco Products, Inc.

10.9 Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

10.10 Huntsman Corporation

10.11 Kao Group

10.12 Kalo

10.13 Nufarm Limited

10.14 Oxiteno

10.15 Solvay S.A.

10.16 Stepan Company

10.17 Wilbur Ellis

10.18 Other Key Agricultural Surfactant Providers



11 Report Scope and Methodology

11.1 Report Scope

11.2 Agricultural Surfactant Market Research Methodology



