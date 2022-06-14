Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Equipment and Tools in the Agriculture Industry Presents Opportunities

Jun 14, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Type (Fertilizer Vrt, Crop Protection Vrt), Crop Type, Application Method, Farm Size, Application Fit and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agriculture VRT market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the grow at CAGR of 16.0%
The Asia pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The agriculture VRT market in each region has witnessed the development of many subsidiaries, business units, and research centers of key players and employs strategies to achieve strong research and distribution networks with regional players to withstand stiff competition and capture a significant market share.
Asia Pacific is one of fastest-growing markets for agri-tech. It is one of the prospective markets for agriculture VRT, as it has large farmlands and a high population growth rate. Asia Pacific has an extensive land area, which comprises countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Population expansion in the region's developing countries is mounting pressure on the agriculture industry to increase productivity, fueling the demand for VRT. Drones to plant seeds, and spray pesticides and fertilizers are growing in popularity in the Southeast Asian country as it grapples with a labour shortage that worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions on workers' movement.
The map-based VRT segment dominates the market growing at a CAGR of 12.8%
The map-based VRT segment is the most widely used application method of agriculture VRT across the globe. Map-based VRT is popular majorly due to its cost effectiveness and lack of skilled farmers for operating sensor based VRT. There is huge cost involved for the sensor based VRT which makes farmers hesitant for using sensor-based VRT. However in developed countries such as US, Canada there is increase in the adoption of sensor-based VRT.
The variable rate hardware segment dominates the market with 50.4% of total market share in terms of value
On the basis of offering, the variable rate technology is categorized into hardware, VRT service and VRT software. The huge investment in Hardware such as Guidance and steering system witness the largest market share. The guidance and steering systems have the highest application in advanced economies and on large farm holdings to improve agriculture productivity. Farmers can use various hardware devices to collect farm-related data, which would help them make better decisions and increase the productivity of their lands and crops.
Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate to reduce labor cost
The adoption of advanced technologies is helping farmers to cover a large area of their fields in less time and more efficiently. Agriculture variable rate is an advanced farming technique involving cutting-edge technologies that enable farmers to increase productivity and minimize labour costs. Remote sensing technology helps to monitor and manage land, water, and other resources. In the next 10 years, advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate are expected to gain momentum and reduce the need for and costs associated with manual labour.
