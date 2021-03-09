Global Agriculture Analytics Market Report 2020-2027 - Increase in Number of Start-Up Companies in Agri-Tech Industry & Increasing Adoption of Ai and Predictive Analytics to Improve the Yield

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Analytics Market by Component, Application, Deployment, Farm Size, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture analytics market is expected to reach $2.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of advanced analytics, data-driven decision-making techniques, and growing digitalization in the agriculture industry.



In 2020, based on component, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the agriculture analytics market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for high-quality food products that enable farmers to solve modern analytics techniques and approach traditional problems in modern ways.



In 2020, based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to dominate the market. The large share is primarily attributed to the wide use of cloud computing across the agriculture industry for developing various solutions hosted on cloud platforms.



In 2020, based on application, the farm analytics segment is poised to account for the largest share of the agriculture analytics market. The growth of this segment is primarily accredited to the growing traction of farmers on precision agriculture to use modern technology for numerous agricultural applications. Besides, the livestock analytics segment is projected to witness a high growth rate in the coming years.



In 2020, based on farm size, the large-size farms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the agriculture analytics market. The growing spending capacity of owners of large farms on technology upgradations and the urge to establish a competitive edge in the agriculture industry are factors driving this segment.

The market is geographically segmented into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America is projected to command the largest share of the agriculture analytics market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of data analytics solutions across various agricultural countries such as China, India, South East Asia, and Japan.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the component, deployment, application, farm-size, and countries?

What is the historical market for agriculture analytics across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2019-2027?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the agriculture analytics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the agriculture analytics market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the agriculture analytics market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



3.1. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2. Market Analysis, by Application

3.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment

3.4. Market Analysis, by Farm Size

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Digital Agriculture Solutions and Services

4.2.2. Government Initiatives for Deploying Agriculture Techniques

4.2.3. Rising Pressure to Meet Global Food Demand

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Awareness About Precision Farming

4.3.2. Risks Associated with Data Security and Privacy

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies to Enable Precision Agriculture

4.4.2. Increasing Adoption of Ai and Predictive Analytics to Improve the Yield

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Technically Skilled Farmers

4.5.2. Lack of Standardization for Data Management and Data Aggregation Agriculture Industry

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Increase in Number of Start-Up Companies in Agri-Tech Industry

4.7. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Agriculture Analytics Market



5 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.1.1. Integration and Implementation Services

5.3.1.2. Support and Maintenance Services

5.3.1.3. Consulting Services

5.3.1.4. Training and Education Services

5.3.2. Managed Services



6 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Farm Analytics

6.2.1. Farm Production

6.2.1.1. Crop Growth and Health

6.2.1.2. Irrigation and Water Management

6.2.1.3. Fertilizer Management

6.2.1.4. Farm Labor Management

6.2.2. Planning

6.2.2.1. Crop Scouting

6.2.2.2. Field Mapping

6.2.2.3. Weather Data Analytics

6.2.2.4. Soil Moisture Analysis

6.2.3. Post-Harvest Activities

6.2.3.1. Storage

6.2.3.2. Market Access

6.2.3.3. Processing

6.2.3.4. Transport

6.3. Livestock Analytics

6.3.1. Feeding Management

6.3.2. Heat Stress and Fertility Management

6.3.3. Milk Harvesting

6.3.4. Behavior Monitoring and Management

6.3.5. Other Applications

6.4. Aquaculture Analytics

6.4.1. Water Quality Management

6.4.2. Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

6.4.3. Feed Management

6.4.4. Other Applications in Aquaculture Analytics

6.5. Other Applications in Agriculture Analytics



7 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Deployment Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud-Based

7.3. On-Premise



8 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Farm Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large-Sized Farms

8.3. Small and Medium-Sized Farms



9 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis



11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Deere & Company

11.2. Trimble, Inc.

11.3. DeLaval, Inc.

11.4. Farmers Edge, Inc.

11.5. IBM Corporation

11.6. Sap SE

11.7. Oracle Corporation

11.8. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

11.9. Agrivi

11.10. AgVue Technologies

11.11. aWhere, Inc.

11.12. Conservis Corporation

11.13. DTN

11.14. Farmer's Business Network, Inc.

11.15. Accenture PLC

11.16. Bayer AG

11.17. Geosys Intl, Inc. (A Part of Urthecast)



