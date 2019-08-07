Global Agriculture Drones Market 2019-2025: Key Competitors are Aerovironment, Agribotix, DJI, Dronedeploy, Eagle UAV Services, Parrot, Precisionhawk, Trimble Navigation, Yamaha Motor
Aug 07, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agriculture Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 30.3%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.3%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$779.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$437.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$502.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market:
- Aerovironment
- Agribotix Llc
- DJI
- Dronedeploy, Inc.
- Eagle UAV Services
- Parrot SA
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- Trimble Navigation
- Yamaha Motor
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Agriculture Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Software (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Application of Drones in Agriculture
- Review of the Increasing Imbalance between Population Growth and Food Supply
- Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2017)
- Global Agricultural Area Breakdown by Country (2016)
- Global Population Growth Rate: 2000-2100
- Global Agricultural Production 1970-2015
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones
- Drones to Play an Important Role in Maintaining Food Security
- Drones with Multispectral Camera Remote Sensing Drive Gains
- Advanced Sensors Augment the Efficiency of Drone Technology
- Growing Role of Drones in Field Mapping
- Integration of Computer Vision Technology and Artificial Intelligence Aid in Better Yields
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Agriculture Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Software (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Usage of Computer Technology in US Farms
- US Commercial Drones Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Application (2019)
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- China - A Global Leader in Drones Technology Space
- Competition in Chinese Drones Market
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Agriculture Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- INDIA: Rise in Adoption of Drones in Agriculture
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10t5sf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article