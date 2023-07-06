Global Agriculture Drones Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Agriculture Drones estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.5% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $862 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.3% CAGR



The Agriculture Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$862 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.8% and 27.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26% CAGR.



Need to Increase Agriculture Production Amid Food Security Concerns Drives Focus on Farm Automation

Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)

Global Population (in 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045

Climate Change and its Negative Impact On Agriculture Increases Reliance On Advanced Farming Systems & Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) For The Years 1940, 2000 And 2020

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century

Outlook

US Occupies Major Revenue Share

Recent Market Activity

Agriculture Drones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Drones

World Arable Land: 1961-2050

Continuing Advances Enable Agricultural Drones to Undergo Major Refinements

AI Presents Perfect Match for Drones to Enable High-Performance Agricultural Drones

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Software Enhancements to Drive Growth

Incorporation of Advanced Sensors Makes Agricultural Drones More Efficient

Rise in Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector

Rise in Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Find Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications

High Cost of Drones & Shortage of Trained Pilots Remain Major Issue

