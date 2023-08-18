Global Agriculture Industry Statistics 2023-2032 - By The Global Market Model from TBRC

In-depth Overview Of The Global Agriculture Industry: Key Players, Market Size, Growth Rates, Geographical Breakdown, and Projections.

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, the agriculture industry is maintaining its stability, aligning seamlessly with the projections set at the end of 2022. The impact of rising input costs for feeds and fertilizers due to inflation has resulted in temporary price increases for end products – a factor that had already been taken into account during our previous update. As a result, our market forecasts for this cycle remain resolute. The global agriculture industry draws strength from diverse factors, such as a robust demand for high-quality agricultural products, heightened health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, elevated consumption of animal proteins, expanding global populations, and favorable governmental initiatives.

How Big Is Agriculture Industry?

In the year 2022, the global agriculture industry achieved an impressive valuation of $12205.6 billion, contributing a substantial 12.2% to the global GDP. Notably, the crop production segment emerged as the most prominent subset within the agriculture industry, accounting for an impressive 43% of the total market share. Noteworthy, China emerged as a frontrunner in the agriculture industry, capturing a substantial 26.5% of the total market share in the same year.

Agriculture Industry Overview

Turning our gaze to the future, the agriculture market is poised for robust expansion, projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% throughout the forecast period extending from 2022 to 2032. During this span, several drivers are primed to propel market growth, including an increased utilization of biomass, the upward trajectory of veganism, and the surging demand for natural sweeteners.

Key Industry Indicators

Within our comprehensive market intelligence database, you'll find insights into pivotal industry indicators helping you with swot analysis of agriculture industry, encompassing:

• Arable land

• Livestock population

• Poultry population

• Area cultivated for grains

• Area cultivated for oil seeds

• Area cultivated for vegetables

• Area cultivated for fruits

• Number of enterprises

• Number of employees

