Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2019-2025
Oct 11, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Robots - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agriculture Robots market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.7%.
Agriculture UAVs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$979.6 Million by the year 2025, Agriculture UAVs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Agriculture UAVs will reach a market size of US$111.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$829 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- AGCO Corporation
- Agribotix LLC
- Blue River Technology
- Deere & Company
- Harvest Automation
- Lely Holding S.a.r.l.
- Naio Technologies
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- Soluciones Roboticas Agricolas, S.L. (Agrobot)
- Trimble, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Agriculture Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Robots Set to Revolutionize Agriculture Industry
- Impact of Robotics Technology on Agriculture Industry
- Agriculture Robots - A High Growth Market
- Drones and Driverless Tractors - The Most Promising Applications of Farm Robots
- Global Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
- The Future of Robotics Lies in Agriculture Industry
- Competition
- Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players
- Select Vendors Operating in Agricultural Robots Market
- A Glance at Robotics Companies with Disruptive Impact on Agriculture Industry
- Robotics Startups Look to Disrupt Agriculture Sector
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Focus onto Farm Robots
- Global Demand for Food Continues to Rise
- Global Demand for Major Crops in Billion Tonnes for the Years 2000, 2010, 2030 and 2050
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27
- Booming Global Population
- Global Population by Geographic Region in Millions for the Years 2017, 2030, 2050 and 2100
- Faced with Severe Labor Crunch, Agriculture Industry Looks towards Robotics Technology
- Contracting Agricultural Labor Contributes to Labor Crunch - Number of People Employed in Agriculture Sector in Select Countries for the Years 1900, 1940, 1960, 1980, 2000, 2015
- Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Robots
- Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2050 & 2060
- Rising Significance of Robots for Vertical Farming in Indoor Agriculture
- Major Trends in the Agriculture Robots Market
- Agriculture Drones Market: Revolutionizing Farming Sector
- Driverless Tractors: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Potential to Automate Farming
- Adoption of Precision Agriculture Demands More Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors in the Market
- Harvesting Robots - Possible Solution to Address Labor Crunch in Agriculture Industry
- Milking Robots Could Emerge as the Future of Dairy Farming
- Challenges Confronting Adoption of Robotics in Agriculture Industry
- Innovations & Advancements
- Autonomous Mobility, Deep Learning and Ruggedized Electronics: Among the Major Technological Requirements of Agriculture Robots
- A Review of Select Robots Transforming the Agricultural Landscape
- AI-based Robotics Advances in Agriculture Industry
- Australian Centre for Field Robotics Develops Innovative Farm Robots
- Product Overview
- Agriculture Robots - An Introduction
- Types of Agriculture Robots
- Driverless Tractors
- Agriculture Drone/UAV
- Robotic Applications in Agriculture Industry
- Recent Industry Activity
- DeLaval Launches VMS V300 Voluntary Milking System.
- Iron Ox Launches Autonomous Farm.
- Escorts Group Launches India's First Autonomous Concept Tractor
- Yanmar Introduces New 2-Series Autonomous Driving Robot Tractors with Labor-Saving ICT
- Lely Unveils Lely Orbiter System
- Deere & Co Takes Over Blue River Technology
- Eckhart Acquires PRI Robotics & Automation
- Waitrose Plans Deployment of Autonomous Farming Robots on a Trial Basis
- FarmWise Commences Production of First Generation Autonomous Weeding Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Agriculture Robots Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Agriculture Robots Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
