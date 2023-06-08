Global Agriculture Sprayer Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques Drives Growth

08 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Sprayer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agriculture sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% to reach $4.67 billion by 2030 from $2.96 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- AGCO Corporation
- Amazonen-Werke
- ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
- BGroup S.p.A.
- Bucher Industries
- EXEL Industries
- GVM Inc.
- John Deere
- Kubota Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- PLA Group
This report on global agriculture sprayer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global agriculture sprayer market by segmenting the market based on product type, usage, power source, capacity, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agriculture sprayer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Subsidies Programs by Government
- Technological Advancements
- Rising Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques
Challenges
- Risk of Pesticide
- Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skill
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Handheld Sprayer
- Backpack Sprayer
- Aerial Sprayer
- Foot Sprayer
- Tractor Mounted Sprayer
by Usage
- Field Sprayer
- Orchard Sprayer
- Gardening Sprayer
by Power Source
- Manual
- Battery-Operated
- Solar Sprayer
- Fuel-Operated
by Capacity
- Hydraulic/ High Volume Sprayer
- Low Volume Sprayer
- Ultra-Low Volume Sprayer
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
