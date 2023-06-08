Global Agriculture Sprayer Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Sprayer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% to reach $4.67 billion by 2030 from $2.96 billion in 2023.

This report on global agriculture sprayer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global agriculture sprayer market by segmenting the market based on product type, usage, power source, capacity, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agriculture sprayer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Subsidies Programs by Government

Technological Advancements

Rising Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques

Challenges

Risk of Pesticide

Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skill

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Handheld Sprayer

Backpack Sprayer

Aerial Sprayer

Foot Sprayer

Tractor Mounted Sprayer

by Usage

Field Sprayer

Orchard Sprayer

Gardening Sprayer

by Power Source

Manual

Battery-Operated

Solar Sprayer

Fuel-Operated

by Capacity

Hydraulic/ High Volume Sprayer

Low Volume Sprayer

Ultra-Low Volume Sprayer

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

