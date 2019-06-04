NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global agriculture tire market stood at $ 4. 5 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2024, on account of increasing use of machineries and equipment in the agriculture sector coupled with constant growth in agricultural sector across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for replacement tires on account of expanding global agriculture vehicle fleet is further expected to boost agriculture tire sales, globally.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the scenario of agriculture tires across the globe.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of agriculture tire market globally.

• To classify and forecast global agriculture tire market based on vehicle type, region and demand category.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global agriculture tire market.

• To identify market trends and developments in the global agriculture tire market.

• To evaluate the average selling price for agricultural tires.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players involved in manufacturing and selling of agriculture tires.

Some of the major companies operating in global agriculture tire market are Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), Titan Tire Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l., Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., etc.

In order to perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of agriculture tire manufacturers and suppliers operating in different regions of the world.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all the major agriculture tire suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global agriculture tire market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different vehicle types (tractors, trailers, combine harvesters and others) was recorded as well as forecast for future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, World Bank, UN Comtrade, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Agriculture tire manufacturers and suppliers

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to agriculture tires

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Research organizations and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as tire manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would allow the industry stakeholders to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding them in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global agriculture tire market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type

o Tractors

o Trailers

o Combine Harvesters

o Others

• Market, By Region

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe & CIS Countries

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa



• Market, By Demand Category

o Replacement

o OEM



• Market, By Company

o Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM)

o Titan Tire Corporation

o Trelleborg AB

o Balkrishna Industries Limited

o Pirelli & C. S.p.A.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global agriculture tire market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customization according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



