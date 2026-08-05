Global Agriculture Tractor Market Sales to Reach 2.61 Million Units by 2031, China and India Drive Nearly Half of Global Tractor Sales - Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global agriculture tractor market size is expected to reach 2.61 million units by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Agriculture Tractor Market
Pages: 194
Region: 5
Countries: 22
Company: 25
Segment: 3
Global Agriculture Tractor Market Report Scope
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Market Size (2031)
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2.61 Million Units
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Market Size (2025)
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2.09 Million Units
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CAGR (2025-2031)
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3.74 %
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Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
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Forecast Year
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2026-2031
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Segments Covered
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Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography
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Geographical Analysis
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North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
The global agriculture tractor market entered 2025 following the exceptionally strong demand seen during 2021–2022, before moving into a period of market correction. Higher interest rates, softer farm incomes, and elevated dealer inventories weighed on purchasing activity across several mature markets, particularly in North and South America. While demand remained subdued for much of the year, market conditions began to stabilize in the second half of 2025, with a gradual recovery expected through 2026. In contrast, Asia-Pacific continued to lead global demand, driven by strong tractor sales in India and China. Government support for farm mechanization, improved access to farm credit, and continued investment in agriculture continue to support equipment demand across the region, while China continues to accelerate the replacement of aging tractors with modern, higher-horsepower models.
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Connectivity Is Emerging as a Key Differentiator in the Agriculture Tractor Market
The adoption of IoT, telematics, and connected farming technologies is becoming a key competitive trend in the global agriculture tractor market. As farmers place greater emphasis on equipment efficiency, uptime, and precision farming, demand is increasing for tractors with connected capabilities that provide real-time operational insights. In response, manufacturers are expanding their digital offerings through remote diagnostics, software updates, fleet management, and connected services to enhance customer value. With continued improvements in 5G networks, satellite connectivity, and rural digital infrastructure, connected technologies are expected to become standard across a wider range of tractor models, further supporting the shift toward data-driven agriculture.
Precision Farming Technologies Become Standard in Modern Tractors
Precision agriculture is becoming a key growth driver in the global agriculture tractor market as farmers increasingly invest in technologies that improve productivity, efficiency, and resource utilization. Features such as GPS guidance, autosteering, telematics, and smart sensors are expanding beyond premium models and becoming available across a wider range of tractors. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to strengthen their digital offerings by integrating tractors with farm management platforms that support better decision-making, predictive maintenance, and improved equipment performance. As these technologies become more accessible across both developed and emerging markets, precision agriculture is expected to accelerate demand for smarter, connected tractors and drive the next phase of innovation in the agriculture tractor market.
The Under-50 HP Segment Is Still Setting the Pace for Global Tractor Demand
Tractors below 50 HP continue to account for the largest share of the global agriculture tractor market, driven by strong demand for compact, lower-horsepower equipment among smallholder farms across Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Europe. In these markets, affordability, versatility, and lower operating costs remain the key purchasing priorities, making under-50 HP tractors the preferred choice for routine farming activities. With the segment accounting for around 59% of the global market, it remains the largest volume opportunity for manufacturers, prompting continued investment in compact tractor portfolios with improved efficiency and productivity. As farm mechanization expands across emerging economies, demand for under-50 HP tractors is expected to remain a major driver of global market growth.
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Top Manufacturers in the Agriculture Tractor Market
Key Company Profiles
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO Corporation
- Mahindra Tractors
- Kubota Corporation
Other Company Profiles
- CLASS
- SAME DEUTZ-FAHR
- Yanmar
- Mitsubishi Agriculture Machinery
- TAFE
- Solis
- KIOTI
- ISEKI & Co Ltd
- LOVOL
- ARGO Tractors S.P.A
- Branson Tractor
- LS Tractor
- VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
- Zetor
- Hanomag
- Agrale S.A.
- Action Construction Equipment
- Foton Motor
- Antonio Carraro S.P.A
- JCB
Agriculture Tractor Market Segmentation & Forecast
By Horsepower
- Less Than 50 HP
- 50-100 HP
- Above 100 HP
By Drive
- 2-Wheel Drive
- 4-Wheel Drive
By Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Austria
- Belgium
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Australia
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Israel
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the tractor market?
- What is the growth rate of the global tractor market?
- Which region holds the largest global tractor market share?
- Who are the key companies in the global tractor market?
- What is the growth rate of the global tractor market?
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SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
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