Global Agriculture Tractor Market Sales to Reach 2.61 Million Units by 2031, China and India Drive Nearly Half of Global Tractor Sales - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global agriculture tractor market size is expected to reach 2.61 million units by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-tractor-market-analysis

Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Agriculture Tractor Market

Pages: 194

Region: 5

Countries: 22

Company: 25

Segment: 3

Global Agriculture Tractor Market Report Scope

Market Size (2031) 2.61 Million Units Market Size (2025) 2.09 Million Units CAGR (2025-2031) 3.74 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The global agriculture tractor market entered 2025 following the exceptionally strong demand seen during 2021–2022, before moving into a period of market correction. Higher interest rates, softer farm incomes, and elevated dealer inventories weighed on purchasing activity across several mature markets, particularly in North and South America. While demand remained subdued for much of the year, market conditions began to stabilize in the second half of 2025, with a gradual recovery expected through 2026. In contrast, Asia-Pacific continued to lead global demand, driven by strong tractor sales in India and China. Government support for farm mechanization, improved access to farm credit, and continued investment in agriculture continue to support equipment demand across the region, while China continues to accelerate the replacement of aging tractors with modern, higher-horsepower models.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5171

Connectivity Is Emerging as a Key Differentiator in the Agriculture Tractor Market

The adoption of IoT, telematics, and connected farming technologies is becoming a key competitive trend in the global agriculture tractor market. As farmers place greater emphasis on equipment efficiency, uptime, and precision farming, demand is increasing for tractors with connected capabilities that provide real-time operational insights. In response, manufacturers are expanding their digital offerings through remote diagnostics, software updates, fleet management, and connected services to enhance customer value. With continued improvements in 5G networks, satellite connectivity, and rural digital infrastructure, connected technologies are expected to become standard across a wider range of tractor models, further supporting the shift toward data-driven agriculture.

Precision Farming Technologies Become Standard in Modern Tractors

Precision agriculture is becoming a key growth driver in the global agriculture tractor market as farmers increasingly invest in technologies that improve productivity, efficiency, and resource utilization. Features such as GPS guidance, autosteering, telematics, and smart sensors are expanding beyond premium models and becoming available across a wider range of tractors. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to strengthen their digital offerings by integrating tractors with farm management platforms that support better decision-making, predictive maintenance, and improved equipment performance. As these technologies become more accessible across both developed and emerging markets, precision agriculture is expected to accelerate demand for smarter, connected tractors and drive the next phase of innovation in the agriculture tractor market.

The Under-50 HP Segment Is Still Setting the Pace for Global Tractor Demand

Tractors below 50 HP continue to account for the largest share of the global agriculture tractor market, driven by strong demand for compact, lower-horsepower equipment among smallholder farms across Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Europe. In these markets, affordability, versatility, and lower operating costs remain the key purchasing priorities, making under-50 HP tractors the preferred choice for routine farming activities. With the segment accounting for around 59% of the global market, it remains the largest volume opportunity for manufacturers, prompting continued investment in compact tractor portfolios with improved efficiency and productivity. As farm mechanization expands across emerging economies, demand for under-50 HP tractors is expected to remain a major driver of global market growth.

Explore the Latest Industry Analysis Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-tractor-market-analysis

Top Manufacturers in the Agriculture Tractor Market

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

Mahindra Tractors

Kubota Corporation

Other Company Profiles

CLASS

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR

Yanmar

Mitsubishi Agriculture Machinery

TAFE

Solis

KIOTI

ISEKI & Co Ltd

LOVOL

ARGO Tractors S.P.A

Branson Tractor

LS Tractor

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Zetor

Hanomag

Agrale S.A.

Action Construction Equipment

Foton Motor

Antonio Carraro S.P.A

JCB

Agriculture Tractor Market Segmentation & Forecast

By Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100 HP

By Drive

2-Wheel Drive

4-Wheel Drive

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Poland

Austria

Belgium

APAC

China

India

Japan

Thailand

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Israel

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the tractor market?

What is the growth rate of the global tractor market?

Which region holds the largest global tractor market share?

Who are the key companies in the global tractor market?

What is the growth rate of the global tractor market?

Some of Ours Top Selling Market Reports

U.S. Tractor Market Research Report 2025-2030

Tractor Tires Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Call: +1 312-680-2940

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence