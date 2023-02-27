Global Agrigenomics Market Report 2022: Demand for Organic Food Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrigenomics Market, Purpose, Sequencer Type, Application, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrigenomics market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include increasing number of DNA/RNA sequencing project grants, and technological developments in the field of genomics and agriculture. The rapid advancements in genomic sector such as the use of massively parallel sequencing technologies and the growth of protocols to efficiently analyze cellular behavior at the molecular level are driving the market globally.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are rising investments on research and developments activities by government, preference for organic food products, increasing cultivation of hybrid crops and more spending on food & beverages businesses upsurge the agrigenomics industry demand in the upcoming years.



Demand for Organic Food Products



The rise for organic food products among masses across the globe acts as one of the key factors propelling the growth of agrigenomics market. The high demand for bioengineered crop because of great properties such as enhanced nutritional values, prolonged shelf life, ability to sustain against climate change and use for medicinal objectives such as development of vaccines and drugs are propelling the growth of the market.



Rising demand for DNA Sequencing in Livestock and Crops



Rise in demand for genome sequencing in livestock has enable the study of parent lineage and for the better understanding the characteristics of infectious agents such as viruses and bacteria. The advancement in DNA sequencing technology is helping the researchers to study the mutations in infectious agents over a duration, which helps to know the transmission patterns. Moreover, outbreak of diseases can be controlled among livestock through these studies and the productivity is enhanced.



Tools and Techniques for Advanced Genome Analysis



Rapid developments in the functional genomics sector, such as the implementation of massively parallel sequencing technology and the advancement in methodologies to effectively analyze cellular behavior at the molecular level are driving the growth of the agrigenomics market, globally. When genomics is applied for crop selection speed, scope, and efficiency, molecular marker-assisted crop breeding is preferred over conventional breeding methods. Enhanced genome characterization tools have discovered that crops can have higher yield and quality while using less herbicides, water, pests, and fertilizers. For instance, in 2020, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity in the U.S. awarded a grant of USD 23 million to the Harvard University, DNA Script, and Broad Institute. In terms of livestock, the novel technologies are known to significantly improvise the desirable traits, such as meat quality, reproductive life, and milk yield.



Market Segmentation



Agrigenomics Market, by Purpose:

DNA Extraction & Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

GMO/Trait Purity Testing

Others

Agrigenomics Market, by Sequencer Type:

Sanger Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Pacbio Sequencers

Solid Sequencers

Illumina HI SEQ Family

Others

Agrigenomics Market, by Application:

Livestock

Crops

Agrigenomics Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

LGC Limited

Tecan Genomics, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Galseq Srl Via Italia

Biogenetic Services' Inc.

Daicel Arbor Biosciences

