Global Agrigenomics Market Report 2022: Demand for Organic Food Products Drives Growth

The global agrigenomics market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include increasing number of DNA/RNA sequencing project grants, and technological developments in the field of genomics and agriculture. The rapid advancements in genomic sector such as the use of massively parallel sequencing technologies and the growth of protocols to efficiently analyze cellular behavior at the molecular level are driving the market globally.
The other factors supporting the market's growth are rising investments on research and developments activities by government, preference for organic food products, increasing cultivation of hybrid crops and more spending on food & beverages businesses upsurge the agrigenomics industry demand in the upcoming years.
Demand for Organic Food Products
The rise for organic food products among masses across the globe acts as one of the key factors propelling the growth of agrigenomics market. The high demand for bioengineered crop because of great properties such as enhanced nutritional values, prolonged shelf life, ability to sustain against climate change and use for medicinal objectives such as development of vaccines and drugs are propelling the growth of the market.
Rising demand for DNA Sequencing in Livestock and Crops
Rise in demand for genome sequencing in livestock has enable the study of parent lineage and for the better understanding the characteristics of infectious agents such as viruses and bacteria. The advancement in DNA sequencing technology is helping the researchers to study the mutations in infectious agents over a duration, which helps to know the transmission patterns. Moreover, outbreak of diseases can be controlled among livestock through these studies and the productivity is enhanced.
Tools and Techniques for Advanced Genome Analysis
Rapid developments in the functional genomics sector, such as the implementation of massively parallel sequencing technology and the advancement in methodologies to effectively analyze cellular behavior at the molecular level are driving the growth of the agrigenomics market, globally. When genomics is applied for crop selection speed, scope, and efficiency, molecular marker-assisted crop breeding is preferred over conventional breeding methods. Enhanced genome characterization tools have discovered that crops can have higher yield and quality while using less herbicides, water, pests, and fertilizers. For instance, in 2020, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity in the U.S. awarded a grant of USD 23 million to the Harvard University, DNA Script, and Broad Institute. In terms of livestock, the novel technologies are known to significantly improvise the desirable traits, such as meat quality, reproductive life, and milk yield.
Market Segmentation
Agrigenomics Market, by Purpose:
- DNA Extraction & Purification
- DNA/RNA Sequencing
- Genotyping
- Gene Expression Profiling
- GMO/Trait Purity Testing
- Others
Agrigenomics Market, by Sequencer Type:
- GMO/Trait Purity Testing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Pacbio Sequencers
- Solid Sequencers
- Illumina HI SEQ Family
- Others
Agrigenomics Market, by Application:
- Livestock
- Crops
Agrigenomics Market, by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe & CIS
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Illumina, Inc.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- LGC Limited
- Tecan Genomics, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Galseq Srl Via Italia
- Biogenetic Services' Inc.
- Daicel Arbor Biosciences
Share this article