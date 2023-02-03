Global Agrigenomics Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030 from $3.2 Billion in 2022 - Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in Plant Breeding Space

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agrigenomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Agrigenomics estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Illumina Hi Seq Family, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sanger Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $936.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Agrigenomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$936.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Agrigenomics: The Next Generation Agriculture Approach to Feed the World's Growing Population

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Agrigenomics

Genome Editing and its Promise to Transform Agriculture Sector

Potential Role of Genome Editing in Improving Crop Traits

List of Crop Traits Improved through the Use of Genome Editing Techniques

Bioinformatics: A Discipline with Tremendous Potential in Agriculture Sector

Integration of Bioinformatics and Genomics in Plant Breeding: A Review of Recent Advancements

NGS in Agrigenomics Market: An Overview

Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in Plant Breeding Space

Amidst the Growing Threat of Climate Change on Food Security, Genomics' Advancements Enable Crops to Adapt to Climate Change

With Demand for Animal-based Foods Continuing to Grow, Genomics to Play a Critical Role in Improving Genetic Quality and Yield

Combination of Livestock Genomics and Precision Agriculture Presents an Opportunity to Improve Farm Sustainability

Livestock Genomics for Developing Economies

Using Genomics for Ruminants in Developing Regions

Impact of Genomic Selection on Accelerating Livestock Breeding

Crop Genomics: Focus on Accelerating Crop Improvement

Genome-Edited Crops: Enabling Crops to Endure Weather and Ecosystem Changes

Technologies Used in Crop Genomics

Domestication of Wheat and Barley Crops through Genomics: A Review

A Glance at Major Milestones in Plant Genetics

Crop Nutritional Genomics: Enhancing the Nutritional Quality of Staple Cereal Crops to Address Malnutrition Concerns

Stunted, Wasted and Overweight Children (< 5 Years) Worldwide in Millions and as % of Total Population for 2000 and 2018

Recent Advances in the Field of Agriculture Genomics

Research Studies & Innovations

ICAR Scientists Map Genome of Popular Jute Crop

Microomics Combines Microbes and Genomics to Enhance Agriculture, Health and Industry

Iowa State University Researchers Design New Vision for Genomics in Animal Agriculture

Iowa State University Researchers Design New Vision for Genomics in Animal Agriculture

University of Alberta Researchers Developing Genomic Technologies for Predicting Traits in Crossbred Cattle

Researchers Test Response of Each Gene in Rice Genome to Water and Nutrients

AgRenSeq: A New Technique to Find and Clone Wild Genes to Help Crops Resist Disease

Researchers Develop New Method to Transfer Disease Resistance Genes from Wild Plants to Domestic Crops

International Researchers Develop New Plant Breeding Technologies to Improve Food Security

Agrigenomics (Agricultural Genomics)

