Global Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.88 Billion by 2027: Driven by Technological Advancements and Growing World Population

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Agrigenomics market. The market is projected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2022 to $3.95 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $5.88 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.5%.

Major players in the Agrigenomics market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Agrigenomics Inc., Biogenetic Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Galseq Srl Via Italia, Illumina Inc., LGS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis' Inc., Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, and UD-GenoMed Limited.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Agrigenomics is the application of genomics in agribusiness to improve livestock and agricultural yield and sustainability. It involves using genomics to enhance crop yields and improve agricultural production.

The main types of agrigenomics are genotyping, DNA fingerprinting, assessment of genetic purity, trait purity assessment, gene expression analysis, and others. DNA fingerprinting is a technique used to reveal the genetic makeup of living things. Various technologies, such as real-time PCR, microarrays, next-generation sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, and others, are used for genotyping and sequencing crops and livestock.

Technological advancements are a key trend in the agrigenomics market, with major companies focusing on developing new technologies to improve genomic studies and enhance current platforms for agrigenomics. For instance, NEOGEN Corporation and Gencove launched InfiniSEEKT in May 2022, an innovative, cost-effective solution for whole-genome sequencing and targeted SNP analysis. This solution allows customers to classify cattle worldwide using genome-wide sequence data, specific genetic features, and parentage markers simultaneously.

In April 2022, LGC acquired Rapid Genomics to expand and develop high-throughput offerings in agricultural genomics. Rapid Genomics is a company that develops and delivers genomic applications to agribusinesses.

North America was the largest region in the agrigenomics market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific being the second-largest region. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The exponential increase in the world population is significantly contributing to the growth of the agrigenomics market. As the global population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for more productive and sustainable farming. Agrigenomics plays a crucial role in producing more nutrient-dense food and sustaining the needs of the growing population.

According to data from the United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. The exponential increase in the world population will drive the agrigenomics market.

The Agrigenomics market includes revenues earned by entities through genome analysis and sequencing, DNA extraction and purification, genotyping, and marker-assisted selection. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

