Global AgriTech Market Comprehensive Analysis for 2024-2034 Explores Emerging Technologies and Key Players

20 Mar, 2024, 13:00 ET
Agritech, also known as agricultural technology or agtech, encompasses a wide range of innovative solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of agricultural practices. Agritech includes various technologies, such as precision farming, robotics, drones, sensors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and vertical farming, among others. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing food demand, climate change, and the need for sustainable agricultural practices.
The Global Market for Agritech 2024-2035 explores the key segments of AgriTech, including vertical farming, crop biotech, smart farming, biostimulants and biopesticides, natural fertilizers, and livestock biotech, providing valuable insights into the technologies, market drivers, and future prospects of each segment.
- Vertical Farming: Vertical farming has revolutionized agriculture by offering sustainable and efficient solutions for crop cultivation. This section analyzes the technologies, costs, and components of vertical farming, along with a detailed market map and global revenue projections from 2018 to 2035.
- Crop Biotech: Crop biotech harnesses the power of genetics to develop resilient and sustainable crops. This section explores various technologies, including gene modification, editing, and silencing, along with funding and investment analysis, a market map, and global revenue projections.
- Smart Farming: Smart farming leverages advanced technologies to optimize crop yields and enhance sustainability. This section delves into agribots, autonomous tractors, sensor technologies, and precision livestock farming, providing a market map and global revenue projections.
- Biostimulants and Biopesticides: Biostimulants and biopesticides offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical-based solutions. This section explores microbials, biochemicals, semiochemicals, and other technologies, along with funding and investment analysis, a market map, and global revenue projections.
- Natural Fertilizers: Natural fertilizers provide essential nutrients to crops while minimizing environmental impact. This section covers biofertilizers and organic fertilizers, along with a market map and global revenue projections.
- Livestock Biotech: Livestock biotech enhances animal health, productivity, and sustainability through technologies such as genetic engineering, precision breeding, vaccines, and feed additives. This section provides funding and investment analysis, a market map, and global revenue projections.
- Other Markets: The report also explores emerging markets in AgriTech, including agrivoltaics, nanobubbles, and carbon capture and utilization, highlighting their technologies, applications, and key market players.
AgriTech holds immense potential for revolutionizing agriculture and addressing global challenges. This market report provides a comprehensive overview of the major segments, technologies, and opportunities within AgriTech, enabling industry stakeholders to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of sustainable agriculture.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Agriculture in the 21st century
2.2 Market drivers for AgriTech
2.3 Market challenges
3 VERTICAL FARMING
3.1 Overview
3.2 Technologies
3.3 Funding and investments
3.4 Market map
3.5 Global market revenues to 2035
3.6 Market player profiles
4 CROP BIOTECH
4.1 Overview
4.2 Technologies
4.3 Funding and investments
4.4 Market map
4.5 Global market revenues to 2035
4.6 Market player profiles
5 SMART FARMING
5.1 Overview
5.2 Technologies
5.3 Funding and investments
5.4 Market map
5.5 Global market revenues to 2035
5.6 Market player profiles
6 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Technologies
6.3 Funding and investments
6.4 Market map
6.5 Global market revenues to 2035
6.6 Market player profiles
7 NATURAL FERTILIZERS
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technologies
7.3 Funding and investments
7.4 Market map
7.5 Global market revenues to 2035
7.6 Market player profiles
8 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH
8.1 Overview
8.2 Technologies
8.3 Funding and investments
8.4 Market map
8.5 Global market revenues to 2035
8.6 Market player profiles
9 OTHER MARKETS
9.1 Agrivoltaics
9.2 Nanobubbles
9.3 Carbon capture and utilization in Agritech
Companies Profiled:
The report profiles over 800 companies. A selection of those features includes:
- AeroFarms
- Aeroptic
- Aeryon Labs
- AEssenseGrows
- Afimilk
- AgBiome
- AgEagle
- Agerpoint
- Agersens
- AgGenetics
- Agricool
- Agrinos
- AgriTask
- Agrivi
- Agrivida
- AgroScout
- AgroUrbana
- AGvisorPRO
- Agxio
- Aigen
- Allflex
- Aphea.Bio
- AquaBounty
- Arable Labs
- Arcadia Biosciences
- Arysta LifeScience
- Ascus Biosciences
- Astro Digital
- Bayer CropScience
- Bee Vectoring Technologies
- Biobest
- Bioceres Crop Solutions
- BioConsortia
- Biofeed
- Bioline AgroSciences
- Biome Makers
- Biomin
- Blue River Technology
- Bosch
- California Safe Soil
- Ceres Imaging
- CiBO Technologies
- Cibus
- CNH Industrial
- Concentric Ag
- Corteva
- Corteva Agriscience
- DeLaval
- Digital Harvest
- Dow Agrosciences
- DSM
- EarthSense
- Earthwise Global
- Ecorobotix
- EdenShield
- Elanco Animal Health
- Evogene
- Evonik
- Farmers Edge
- FarmLogs
- FarmWise
- Freight Farms
- Future Crops
- Gamaya
- General Probiotics, Inc.
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Granular
- Heliospectra
- Hortau
- Indigo Ag
- Infarm
- Innovafeed
- IntelinAir
- Interacta Quimica
- Intralytix
- InvertiGro
- Iron Ox
- ISCA Technologies
- Iteris
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- Joyn Bio
- Kaiima
- Kemin Industries
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Lavie Bio
- Lely
- Living Greens Farm
- Locus Agricultural Solutions
- Logiqs
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Mazen Animal Health
- Metabolic Robots
- Monarch
- MyForest Foods
- NewLeaf Symbiotics
- Novozymes
- Nutrien
- OpenAg
- Ostara
- Palantir
- Pivot Bio
- Pluton Biosciences
- PrecisionHawk
- Provivi
- Pycno
- Regrow
- Surna
- Symborg
- Syngenta
- Taranis
- TellusLabs
- Terramera
- Teralytic
- The Growcer
- Trace Genomics
- Traptic
- Troo
- Tropic Biosciences
- Upward Farms
- Valagro
- Verdant Robotics
- Verdesian Life Sciences
- Vestaron
- Volta Greentech
- WayBeyond
- Weathermatic
- Windfall Bio
- Wyvern
- Ynsect
- Zivo Bioscience
- Zymergen
