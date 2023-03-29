Global AgriTech Market Report 2023: Featuring 3Bar Biologics, 80 Acres Farms, AbCelex, Accelegrow, Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies, Adisseo and Adjuvants Plus Among Others

Mar 29, 2023, 11:15 ET
Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) utilizes advanced solutions, from genetic engineering to sensors and robotics, to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the agricultural sector.
New technological advancements and renewable methods are radically transforming the sector, exploiting new developments in automation, drone technology, biochemicals, precision framing and more.
The Global Market for AgriTech 2023-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of this thriving sector. Report contents include:
Analysis of AgriTech sectors including:
- Vertical Farming
- Aeroponics.
- Hydroponics.
- Aquaponics.
- LEDs and lighting.
- Automation.
- Crop Biotech
- Gene modification.
- Genome editing.
- Gene silencing.
- Synthetic biology.
- Selective breeding.
- Seed treatments.
- Smart Farming
- Agribots and autonomous tractors.
- Crops monitoring & analytics.
- Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics.
- Drones and satellites.
- Marketplace operators.
- Biostimulants and Biopesticides
- Microbials.
- Biochemicals.
- Semiochemicals.
- Natural biostimulants and pesticides.
- Mineral-based pesticides.
- Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP).
- Biotic agents.
- Natural Fertilizers
- Biofertilizers
- Nitrogen-fixing.
- Phosphate.
- Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR).
- Compost.
- Organic
- Animal-based.
- Plant-based.
- Mineral-based.
- Livestock Biotech.
- Genetic Engineering.
- Precision breeding.
- Vaccines and drugs.
- Feed Additives.
- Other markets including nanobubbles and agrivoltaics.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges.
- Funding and investments 2020-2023.
- Market maps per sector.
- Global revenues to 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 VERTICAL FARMING
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 What is a vertical farm?
3.1.2 Vertical farming costs
3.1.3 Vertical farm components
3.2 Technologies
3.2.1 Aeroponics
3.2.2 Hydroponics
3.2.3 Aquaponics
3.2.4 LEDs and lighting
3.2.5 Automation
3.3 Funding and investments
3.4 Market map
3.5 Global market revenues to 2035
3.6 Market player profiles (101 company profiles)
4 CROP BIOTECH
4.1 Overview
4.2 Technologies
4.2.1 Gene modification
4.2.2 Gene editing
4.2.3 Gene silencing
4.2.4 Synthetic biology
4.2.5 Selective breeding
4.2.6 Seed treatments
4.3 Funding and investments
4.4 Market map
4.5 Global market revenues to 2035
4.6 Market player profiles (58 company profiles)
5 SMART FARMING
5.1 Overview
5.2 Technologies
5.2.1 Agribots and autonomous tractors
5.2.1.1 Weed and pest control
5.2.1.2 Robotic seeding
5.2.1.3 Fully autonomous tractors
5.2.1.4 Other autonomous farming machines and robots
5.2.1.5 Robotic fruit and vegetable harvesting
5.2.1.6 Dairy farming robots
5.2.2 Crops monitoring & analytics
5.2.3 Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics
5.2.4 Drones and satellites
5.2.5 Marketplace operators
5.3 Funding and investments
5.4 Market map
5.5 Global market revenues to 2035
5.6 Market player profiles (210 company profiles)
6 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Technologies
6.2.1 Biostimulants
6.2.2 Microbials
6.2.3 Biochemicals
6.2.4 Semiochemicals
6.2.5 Natural biostimulants and pesticides
6.2.6 Mineral-based pesticides
6.2.7 Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP)
6.2.8 Biotic agents
6.3 Funding and investments
6.4 Market map
6.5 Global market revenues to 2035
6.6 Market player profiles (83 company profiles)
7 NATURAL FERTILIZERS
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technologies
7.2.1 Biofertilizers
7.2.1.1 Nitrogen-fixing
7.2.1.2 Phosphate
7.2.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR)
7.2.1.4 Compost
7.2.2 Organic
7.2.2.1 Animal-based
7.2.2.2 Organic: Plant-based
7.2.2.3 Organic: Mineral-based
7.3 Funding and investments
7.4 Market map
7.5 Global market revenues to 2035
7.6 Market player profiles (39 company profiles)
8 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH
8.1 Overview
8.2 Technologies
8.2.1 Genetic Engineering
8.2.2 Precision breeding
8.2.3 Vaccines and drugs
8.2.4 Feed Additives
8.3 Funding and investments
8.4 Market map
8.5 Global market revenues to 2035
8.6 Market player profiles (55 company profiles)
9 OTHER MARKETS
9.1 Agrivoltaics
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Market player profiles (6 company profiles)
9.2 Nanobubbles
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.1.1 Surface nanobubbles
9.2.1.2 Bulk nanobubbles
9.2.2 Properties
9.2.3 Nanobubble preparation and generation
9.2.4 Technology limitations
9.2.5 Applications in agriculture
9.2.6 Market players (35 company profiles)
10 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3Bar Biologics
- 80 Acres Farms
- AbCelex
- Accelegrow
- Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies
- Adisseo
- Adjuvants Plus
- ADM
- Advanced Farm Technologies
- AeroFarms
- Aeroptic
- Aeryon Labs
- AEssenseGrows
- Affinor Growers
- Afimilk
- AFINGENA
- AgBiome
- AgBoost
- AgEagle
- Agerpoint
- Agersens
- AgGenetics
- AGOLIN S.A.
- Agragene
- Agrible
- Agricam
- Agric-Bioinformatics
- AgriCircle
- Agriconomie
- Agricool
- Agrilution
- Agrinos
- AgriTask
- Agrivi
- Agrivida
- Agrivoltaics
- AgriWebb
- Agro Epigenetics Corp
- Agrobiomics
- AgroBot
- AgroCares
- Agrology
- Agrona B.V.
- Agro-Process
- AgroScout
- AgroUrbana
- Agtonomy
- AGvisorPRO
- Agxio
- Agxio .
- Alesca Life
- Allflex
- Altius Farms
- AmplifiedAg
- Andermatt Biocontrol
- Animal Health Concepts
- Anpario
- Anuvia
- Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd. MCS
- Aphea.Bio
- AppHarvest
- AquaB (AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd)
- AquaBounty
- Aquamar B.V.
- AquaSpy
- Arable Labs
- Aranet
- Arcadia Biosciences
- Arctic Farming
- Artesian Farm
- Arysta LifeScience
- Ascribe Bioscience
- Ascus Biosciences
- Asfert Global
- Astro Digital
- Atlantica Agricola
- Auranta
- Autogrow
- Automated Ag
- Avisomo
- aWhere
- Azotic Technologies
- Babylon Micro-Farms
- Badia Farms
- Barnstorm Agtech Inc
- BASF
- Bayer
- Bayer CropScience
- Bee Vectoring Technologies
- Bella Ag
- Benchmark PLC
- Benson Hill
- Bentoli
- Bezoar Laboratories
- BigSis
- Bio Bee
- Biobest
- Bioceres Crop Solutions
- BioConsortia
- Biofeed
- Biofeed Technology
- Biolevel
- Biolight
- Bioline AgroSciences
- Biome Makers
- Biomin
- BioNano International Ltd.
- Bionema
- BioPhero
- Biorigin
- Biotalys
- Biotangents
- Biotelliga
- Biotrop
- Blue Ocean Barns
- Blue River Technology
- Blue White Robotics
- Bontera
- Bosch
- Botanical Solutions
- BotanoCap
- BovControl
- BoviSync
- Bowery Farming
- BrightFarms
- Brightseed
- Brite Solar
- Brotherton Seed Company
- Burro
- Cainthus
- California Safe Soil
- Carbon Bee
- Carbon Robotics
- Cattle Care
- Ceradis
- Ceres Imaging
- Certis USA
- CiBO Technologies
- Cibus
- CINIS Fertilizer
- CleanGreens
- CleverFarm
- Climate Fieldview
- Cloudfarms
- CNH Industrial
- Compson Agricultural Technology
- Concentric Ag
- Concentric Agriculture
- Connecterra
- Conservis
- ConstellR
- Corteva
- Corteva Agriscience
- Corteva AgriscienceT
- Cow Manager
- CowAlert
- Cowlar
- Crop One Holdings
- Cropin
- Cropio
- CropSafe
- CropX
- Crover
- Cubic Farm Systems Corp.
- Cytophage Technologies
- DeHaat
- Delacon Biotechnik
- DeLaval
- Digital Harvest
- Dogtooth Technologies
- Dow Agrosciences
- DSM
- Dynium Robot
- EarthSense
- Earthwise Global
- ec2ce
- Ecolibrium Biologicals
- Ecorobotix
- eCow
- Eden Advanced Technologies
- EdenShield
- Eider Vertical Farming Limited
- EIO Diagnostics
- Elanco Animal Health
- eLeaf
- Elevate Farms
- Elo Life Systems
- En Solucion
- EnH Co., Ltd.
- Enko Chem
- Epicrop Technologies
- Equinom
- Evja .
- Evogene
- Evonik
- Falcon Soil Technologies
- Farm Dog
- Farm.One
- FarmBox Foods
- Farmeron
- Farmers Business Network
- Farmers Edge
- FarmLogs
- Farmnote
- FarmQA
- FarmShots
- FarmWise
- FarmX
- Faromatics
- Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd.
- FeedFlo
- FeedLogic
- Ferme d'hiver
- FFRobotics
- FieldIn
- Fieldless Farms
- Fifth Season Gardening
- Fodjan
- Forrest Innovations
- Four Growers
- Freight Farms
- Fresh Green Farms
- Freshbay
- Frontier Agri-Science
- Fruition Sciences
- Fujian Sanan Sino-Science Photobiotech Co., Ltd
- Future Crops
- FutureFeed
- Gamaya
- Gardin
- Gardyn
- General Probiotics, Inc.
- GeoVantage
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GoodLeaf Farms
- Gotham Greens
- Granular
- Grassroots Carbon
- Green & Grow
- Green Wave Products
- GreenA
- Greeneye
- Greenlabs
- GreenSight
- GreenTech California (GTC)
- Greentech TOOPI Organics
- GRIMME Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
- Groundwork BioAg
- Grow Pod Solutions
- Growcentia
- Growcentia, Inc
- GrowGeneration
- GrowX
- Growy
- Guardian Agriculture
- H2arvester
- Harpe Bio
- Harvest Croo
- Harvest London
- Heliospectra
- Hello Nature (Italpollina)
- Herbonis
- Herddog
- Herdsy
- Heron Farms
- Hester Biosciences
- Hinode Sangyo Co., Ltd.
- Holganix
- Honour Tech
- Hortau
- Hummingbird Technologies
- HydroPoint Data Systems
- IceRobotics
- iFarm .
- Imagination Garden
- ImagoAI
- Impact Bioenergy
- Inariz
- Indigo Ag
- Infarm
- Infinite Acres
- Inno-3B
- Insolight
- Integro-SD
- IntelinAir
- Intelligent Growth Solutions
- Interacta Quimica
- InterPuls SpA
- Intralytix
- InvertiGro
- Invetx
- Iron Ox
- Isagro
- ISCA Inc.
- ISCA Technologies
- Iteris
- Itron
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- Jiil Co., Ltd
- Jones Food Company
- Joyn Bio
- Just Vertical
- Kaiima
- Kalera
- Kamterter
- Kappa Farms, LLC
- Kemin Industries
- KeyGene
- Koch Biological Solutions
- Koidra
- Koltiva
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Koru Diagnostics
- Kran Nanobubble
- Kroger
- Kroptek
- Kubota
- Kula Bio
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lavie Bio
- Leafood
- Lely
- LemnaTec Phenomics
- LettUs Grow
- Ligaric Co., Ltd.
- Living Energies & Co.
- Living Greens Farm
- Ljusgarda
- Locus Agricultural Solutions
- Logiqs
- MACH
- Manus Bio
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- MastiLine
- Mazen Animal Health
- Metabolic Robots
- Microendo
- Microprep Technologies
- Mineral
- Miravel
- miRobot
- MoA Technology Ltd
- Moleaer, Inc.
- MooCall
- Moonsyst
- Mootral
- Mosaic
- Mosspiration Biotech
- MyForest Foods
- N.THING
- N2 Applied
- NAC Co., Ltd.
- Naio Technologies
- Nangatech Sp. z o.o.
- Nano Bubble Technologies (NBT)
- Nano Gas Technologies, Inc.
- Nanobble/Energenius Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Nanobubble Indonesia
- NanoSUR
- Nanotera Group
- Nanox Co., Ltd.
- Native Microbials
- Natufia
- Netafim
- NewLeaf Symbiotics
- Newmantech Co. Ltd.
- Nitrogenics
- Nm nanotech
- Nofence
- Nor-Feed
- Northern Seed
- Novozymes
- Nutrien
- Nutrivert
- Octinion
- Oishii
- Ombrea
- OneSoil
- OnFarm Systems
- Oppy
- Oro Agri
- Ostara
- Oxitec
- Pancosma
- Pando Nutrition
- Perfect Blend, LLC
- Performance Plants
- Phagelux
- Phenospex
- Phospholutions
- Phytech
- Phytobiotics
- Phytoform
- Pigmentum
- Pioneer
- Pivot Bio
- Planet Farms
- Plant Impact Plc
- Plant Response Biotech
- PlantArcBio
- PlantCare
- Plant-DiTech
- PlantLab
- Plenty Unlimited
- Pluton Biosciences
- Pollen Systems
- Ponix Systems
- Precision Hawk
- Precision Laboratories
- Priva
- Pro Farm Group
- ProAgni
- Produze
- Promip
- Prospera
- ProTag
- Provivi
- Pyrone Systems
- Qian Hu Corporation
- Quantified Ag
- Quantum Systems
- Rachio
- Rantizo
- Rapid Water Technologies
- Regrow
- Renew Biopharma
- Resilient Biotics
- Rise Gardens
- Rizobater
- RNAagri
- RNAissance
- Robigo
- Rogo Ag
- Rowbot
- RX Green Technologies
- Sabanto
- Saffron Tech
- Saga Robotics
- SaliCrop
- SananBio US
- SatAgro
- Sativus Tech Corp
- Saturas
- Seipasa
- SemiosBio Technologies
- Sencrop
- Sensegrass
- Sensilize
- Sentera
- Sequoia Biosciences
- Sherpa Space
- Sigma Agriscience
- Signify
- Silent Herdsman
- Sky Greens
- SlantRange
- Small Robot Company
- Smart Apply
- Smartfield
- Smartkas
- smaXtec
- Soil Essentials
- SomaDetect
- SonoCore, Inc.
- Sound Agriculture
- Spread Co., Ltd.
- SproutAI
- Square Roots
- Stellapps
- Stenon
- STK .
- Sundew
- SupPlant
- Surna
- Sustenir
- SwarmFarm Robotics
- Sweeper
- SweGreen
- Symborg
- Symbrosia Solutions
- Syngenta
- Taikohgiken Co., Ltd.
- Takara Bio
- Taranis
- TekVet Technologies Co.
- TellusLabs
- Teralytic
- Terramera
- TerraSen
- Tevel Aerobotics Technologies
- Thatchtec
- The Growcer
- TL Biolabs
- Tower Farms
- Tracegrow
- Trana Discovery
- Traptic
- Trapview
- Troo
- TrueAlgae
- Tru-Test
- TwentyGreen
- TyraTech
- UAV-IQ
- UbiQD
- Ubiqutek
- Ubot Autonomous Citrus Harvesters
- UgMO
- Ukko Agro
- Upcycle & Co.
- Upward Farms
- Urban Crop Solutions
- Valagro
- Varigen Biosciences
- Vegalab
- Verdant Robotics
- Verdesian Life Sciences
- Vertical Farm Systems
- Vertical Field
- Vertical Future
- Vertical Harvest Farms
- Vestaron
- Viridaxis
- Viridix
- Vital Herd
- ViVi .
- Volt Aerial Robotics
- Volta Greentech
- Voltiris
- Wasted
- Waternavi Co., Ltd.
- WayBeyond
- Weathermatic
- WeedOut
- Windfall Bio
- Wuhan Kernel Biotech
- Wyvern
- xFarm Technologies
- Xinya Biotech
- Xtrem Biotech
- Yagro
- YASAI
- YBM Co. Ltd.
- Yield 10 Bioscience
- Yield Prophet
- Ynsect
- Zec Field Co., Ltd.
- Zero Carbon Farms
- Zivo Bioscience
- Zymergen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o440e3
