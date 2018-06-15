Global Agro Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Introduction of Biopesticides, Mergers and Acquisitions Leading to Market Consolidation

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Agro Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Agro Chemicals Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include implementation of IPM as new method of crop protection, introduction of biopesticides, mergers and acquisitions leading to market consolidation and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- By application, the market is divided into crop-based, animal husbandry, forestry operations and non-crop-based.
- The crop-based segment is further classified into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and other crop types.
- The non-crop-based segment is further divided into turf & ornamental grass, other non-crop-based applications.
- Based on type, the market is classified into pesticides, adjuvants, fertilizers and plant growth regulators.
- The pesticides market is sub-divided into neonicotinoides, pyrethroids, organophosphates and biopesticides.
- The adjuvants segment is further divided into utility adjuvants and activator adjuvants.
- The fertilizers segment is sub-segmented into phosphatic fertilizers, potassic fertilizers and nitrogenous fertilizers.
- The plant growth regulators are further classified into Auxins, Cytokinins and Other Growth Regulators.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Agro Chemicals Market, By Application
5 Agro Chemicals Market, By Type
6 Agro Chemicals Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Yara International ASA
- The Mosaic Company
- The DOW Chemicals Company
- Syngenta AG
- Sociedad Qumica Y Minera S.A.
- Monsanto Company
- Israel Chemicals Limited
- Intrepid Potash, Inc.
- Haifa Group
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Bunge Limited
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- BASF SE
- Agrium Inc.
