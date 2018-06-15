Global Agro Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Introduction of Biopesticides, Mergers and Acquisitions Leading to Market Consolidation

The Global Agro Chemicals Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include implementation of IPM as new method of crop protection, introduction of biopesticides, mergers and acquisitions leading to market consolidation and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Scope of the Report

By application, the market is divided into crop-based, animal husbandry, forestry operations and non-crop-based.

The crop-based segment is further classified into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and other crop types.

The non-crop-based segment is further divided into turf & ornamental grass, other non-crop-based applications.

Based on type, the market is classified into pesticides, adjuvants, fertilizers and plant growth regulators.

The pesticides market is sub-divided into neonicotinoides, pyrethroids, organophosphates and biopesticides.

The adjuvants segment is further divided into utility adjuvants and activator adjuvants.

The fertilizers segment is sub-segmented into phosphatic fertilizers, potassic fertilizers and nitrogenous fertilizers.

The plant growth regulators are further classified into Auxins, Cytokinins and Other Growth Regulators.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Agro Chemicals Market, By Application



5 Agro Chemicals Market, By Type



6 Agro Chemicals Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

The DOW Chemicals Company

Syngenta AG

Sociedad Qumica Y Minera S.A.

Monsanto Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Haifa Group

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Bunge Limited

Bayer Cropscience AG

BASF SE

Agrium Inc.

