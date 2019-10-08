Global Agrochemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Agrochemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$71.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$167.6 Billion by the year 2025, Fertilizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fertilizers will reach a market size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Bayer AG; Corteva Agriscience; Fengro Industries Corporation; FMC Corporation; Heringer Fertilizers SA; Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL); Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Jafcco); K+S KALI GmbH; Nutrien Ltd.; OCI NV; PJSC PhosAgro; Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (SAFCO); Syngenta International AG; The Mosaic Company; WinHarvest Pty Ltd.; Yara International ASA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agrochemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

BAYER AG

CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

FMC CORPORATION

HERINGER FERTILIZERS SA

ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. (ICL)

JORDAN ABYAD FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS COMPANY (JAFCCO)

K+S KALI GMBH

NUTRIEN LTD.

OCI NV

PJSC PHOSAGRO

SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY (SAFCO)

SYNGENTA INTERNATIONAL AG

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

WINHARVEST PTY LTD.

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

