Global Agrochemicals Industry
Oct 08, 2019, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Agrochemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$71.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$167.6 Billion by the year 2025, Fertilizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fertilizers will reach a market size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Bayer AG; Corteva Agriscience; Fengro Industries Corporation; FMC Corporation; Heringer Fertilizers SA; Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL); Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Jafcco); K+S KALI GmbH; Nutrien Ltd.; OCI NV; PJSC PhosAgro; Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (SAFCO); Syngenta International AG; The Mosaic Company; WinHarvest Pty Ltd.; Yara International ASA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article