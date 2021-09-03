Global Agrochemicals Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agrochemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global agrochemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global agrochemicals market was valued at Nearly USD 220 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach upto USD 340 billion in 2027, growing with a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The study on agrochemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on agrochemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global agrochemicals market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global agrochemicals market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing adoption of agrochemicals in developing countries boosts the market growth

Increased reliance on the usage of fertilizers for productivity enhancement drives the market growth

2) Restraints

Growth of the organic fertilizer industry may hamper market growth

3) Opportunities

Production of sustainable bio-based agricultural products provide growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global agrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, and crop type.

The Global Agrochemicals Market by Type

Fertilizers

Pesticides

The Global Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the agrochemicals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the agrochemicals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global agrochemicals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

