Global Agrochemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Through 2026, Says PMR

Most of the fertilizers use Potassium, Nitrogen and Phosphate as essential ingredients. Pesticides are substances that are used to treat pests or other parasitic organisms that may be harmful to crops. Many different types of pesticides, such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, bactericides and others, are used in agricultural farms. Soil conditioners are substances that are added to the soil to increase its ability to hold oxygen and water.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3150

Materials used as soil conditioners includes sewage sludge, peat, shaded newspapers and others. Agrochemicals hold an important place in the agriculture industry and thus, the global market for Agrochemicals is projected to register healthy growth during the forecast period and reach a market value of US$ 281.93 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, Agrochemicals can be classified into fertilizers, pesticides and others. The Pesticides segment will dominate the Agrochemical market in terms of global market value share and is estimated to account for 74.3% of the total incremental $ opportunity created by the end of the forecast period.

Request a TOC of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3150

Agrochemicals are used for several applications in the agriculture industry. For instance, agrichemicals are used to enhance crop yield in less cultivable lands. They help maintain the fertility of soil and enrich the crop ecosystem. Liquid Agrochemicals are used as pesticides for pest control. Different types of pesticides have different applications. For instance, fungicides and bactericides are used to kill bacteria and fungi in various types of crops. The solid form will lead the global Agrochemicals market and is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 72.06 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

In 2018, Asia Pacific proved to be one of the most lucrative regions in the global Agrochemicals market and is estimated to have accounted for approximately 63.6% share in the global incremental dollar opportunity created in the Agrochemicals market. Asia Pacific continues to be a dominant market for Agrochemicals and significant growth is being observed in the region owing to rising demand for fertilizers and pesticides to induce higher crop production in the region.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3150

Moreover, rising consumption of Agrochemicals in Latin America and Europe owing to the expanding agriculture industry in these regions is also expected to drive the growth of the global Agrochemicals market. Middle East & Africa and North America regions are estimated to register healthy growth over the forecast period.

BASF SE, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, FMC Corporation, DuSolo Fertilizers, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), The Mosaic Company, WinHarvest Pty Ltd, Syngenta AG, Nutrient Ltd., PhosAgro, Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Company (SAFCO), OCI N.V., S.A OCP, Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, K+S KALI GmbH and Heringer are some of the key market participants in the global market.

Long-term Outlook Agrochemicals Market: In terms of market value, the global Agrochemicals market is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 90.31 Bn over the forecast period. India is projected to register significant growth in the Agrochemicals market. This country will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/agrochemicals-market.asp

The Global Agrochemicals Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Agrochemicals Market, By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Other APAC

& Other APAC Middle East & Africa

Browse More: Chemicals and Nanomaterials Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Global Bauxite Mining Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/bauxite-mining-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/bauxite-mining-market.asp Metallurgical Coke Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/metallurgical-coke-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/metallurgical-coke-market.asp Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/specialty-cosmetic-ingredients-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

