Global Agrochemicals Market to Reach US$ 346.7 Billion by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agrochemicals market is likely to be valued at US$ 251.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 346.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2026 and 2033. This steady expansion reflects the growing pressure on agricultural systems to deliver higher productivity amid shrinking arable land, changing climate conditions, and rising global food demand. Agrochemicals, including fertilizers, pesticides, and biological crop protection products, remain essential for improving crop yields, protecting against pest infestations, and ensuring stable food supply chains.

Global Food Security Pressures Accelerate Agrochemical Demand

The rising global population and growing food consumption requirements continue to drive demand for agrochemicals worldwide. Governments and agricultural agencies are prioritizing food security strategies as urbanization and climate stress reduce the availability of productive farmland. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global food production must increase by nearly 50% by 2050 to meet future demand. This pressure has intensified the adoption of fertilizers and crop protection chemicals to maximize productivity from existing agricultural land.

In countries such as India and China, increasing cereal production remains critical for nutritional security, boosting demand for fertilizers and pesticides across rice, wheat, and maize cultivation. India's agricultural sector, supported by subsidy programs and procurement policies, continues to expand agrochemical usage among farmers seeking yield stability and higher crop output.

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Global crop losses caused by pests, weeds, and diseases still exceed 40% annually, creating strong demand for advanced crop protection products. Herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are increasingly used to reduce production risks and improve farm profitability. Manufacturers are also investing in next-generation formulations with improved efficacy and lower environmental impact, supporting long-term market expansion.

Key Highlights

The global agrochemicals market is projected to grow from US$ 251.4 billion in 2026 to US$ 346.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

East Asia leads the global market with a 28% share, supported by strong agricultural production, fertilizer consumption, and government-backed food security initiatives in China and India.

Fertilizers dominate the product landscape with 47% market share, reflecting their critical role in improving crop productivity and maintaining soil nutrient balance.

Pesticides represent the fastest-growing segment due to rising pest resistance, climate-driven crop stress, and increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices.

Latin America is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regional markets, fueled by export-oriented farming and large-scale soybean, corn, and sugarcane cultivation.

Rise of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Farming Technologies

Precision agriculture technologies are becoming a major growth driver for the agrochemicals market. Farmers are increasingly adopting data-driven farming practices that optimize input usage, improve crop monitoring, and reduce wastage. Technologies such as drone-based spraying systems, IoT-enabled soil monitoring, GPS-guided equipment, and AI-based crop analytics are transforming agrochemical application methods across developed and emerging economies.

Adoption of precision farming systems increased significantly across North America and Europe, where growers focused on reducing input costs while maintaining productivity. Agrochemical companies responded by launching smart crop management platforms integrated with digital advisory tools and predictive analytics.

For example, Bayer's Climate FieldView™ platform enables farmers to monitor crop performance in real time and optimize fertilizer and pesticide application rates. These technologies improve resource efficiency while supporting environmental compliance targets increasingly enforced across global agricultural markets.

Sustainability initiatives are also accelerating the transition toward biological agrochemicals and low-residue crop protection solutions. Biofertilizers, microbial pesticides, and regenerative agriculture inputs are gaining traction as governments introduce stricter chemical usage regulations. Farmers are increasingly integrating biological products with traditional agrochemicals under integrated pest management (IPM) programs to improve sustainability and soil health.

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Key Highlight: Tagros Acquires Bayer's Global Flubendiamide Business in January 2026

A major development in the agrochemicals market in January 2026 was the acquisition of Bayer AG's global Flubendiamide (FLB) business by Tagros Chemicals India. The acquisition covers assets across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including solo and mixture formulations, globally recognized brands such as BELT, FAME, FENOS, FENOS QUICK, BELT EXPERT, and TIHAN, along with product registrations, regulatory dossiers, technical know-how, formulation expertise, and inventories.

The deal significantly strengthens Tagros' position in the diamide insecticide segment and provides immediate access to more than 25 regulated global markets. Through this acquisition, Tagros also enters the branded B2C formulations business under its new entity Arqivo, expanding beyond technical manufacturing into direct market-facing operations.

The acquisition reflects Bayer's strategy to exit mature and lower-margin molecules such as Flubendiamide, where competition from Indian and Chinese generic manufacturers has intensified. Bayer plans to redirect capital toward higher-growth areas including new chemistries, biological products, and digital agriculture solutions.

For Tagros, the transaction eliminates long regulatory approval timelines by securing ready product registrations, established brands, and existing dossiers. The acquisition also provides strong global brand recognition and farmer trust through brands like BELT, FAME, FENOS, and TIHAN, enabling faster commercial expansion across international markets.

Segmentation Insights: Fertilizers Continue Dominating Global Agrochemical Consumption Patterns

Fertilizers remain the leading product segment in the global agrochemicals market, accounting for nearly 47% of market value, driven by their essential role in improving soil fertility and maximizing crop productivity across cereal, grain, and horticulture cultivation systems. Nitrogen, phosphate, and potash-based fertilizers continue witnessing strong demand, particularly in large agricultural economies such as China, India, and Brazil, where food security programs and government subsidy schemes support widespread farmer adoption. The segment benefits from rising demand for high-yield crop production amid shrinking arable land and increasing population pressure. Technological improvements in controlled-release fertilizers, biofertilizers, and nutrient-efficiency solutions are further strengthening segment growth by improving nutrient absorption and reducing environmental losses. Fertilizers remain indispensable across both commercial farming operations and smallholder agricultural systems, ensuring stable long-term demand despite fluctuations in commodity prices and regulatory pressures related to sustainable farming practices.

Regional Insights: East Asia Maintains Market Leadership While Latin America Records Fastest Expansion

East Asia holds the largest share of the global agrochemicals market, accounting for nearly 28% of total market value, supported by extensive agricultural production and strong government-backed food security initiatives. China dominates regional consumption and production, maintaining leadership in pesticide manufacturing and fertilizer usage. India also contributes significantly through large-scale cereal cultivation and increasing adoption of crop protection products.

Latin America is among the fastest-growing regions, driven by export-oriented agriculture and large-scale cultivation of soybeans, corn, sugarcane, and coffee. Brazil leads regional demand due to intensive farming practices and multiple annual cropping cycles that require consistent agrochemical application.

North America remains a mature, technology-intensive market supported by precision agriculture adoption and high-value crop production systems. The U.S. agricultural sector increasingly utilizes digital farming technologies, variable-rate application systems, and integrated pest management strategies that improve agrochemical efficiency. Trade patterns indicate growing investment in regional manufacturing and localized supply chains to reduce logistics costs and mitigate geopolitical supply disruptions. Consultants recommend that agrochemical manufacturers expand production footprints in emerging agricultural economies while investing heavily in sustainable product innovation.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Syngenta Group, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, and UPL Limited.

- Syngenta continues expanding its biologicals portfolio and precision agriculture capabilities through strategic investments in sustainable crop protection technologies.

- Bayer focuses on digital farming ecosystems and integrated crop management platforms that combine agrochemical products with predictive analytics and precision application systems.

- BASF invests heavily in low-carbon fertilizer technologies and environmentally compliant crop protection formulations aligned with evolving sustainability regulations.

- Corteva Agriscience strengthens its market position through advanced seed technologies and integrated pest management solutions targeting large-scale commercial farming operations.

- UPL Limited continues expanding across emerging markets through localized manufacturing, farmer outreach programs, and cost-effective agrochemical solutions designed for smallholder farming systems.

Business strategies across the market increasingly emphasize sustainability, biological innovation, digital integration, and regional expansion to capture long-term agricultural growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fertilizers

- Nitrogen Based

- Potassium Based

- Phosphorous Based

- Others

Pesticides

- Insecticides

- Fungicides

- Herbicides

- Bactericides

- Others

Others (Soil Conditioners, acidifying agents, etc.)

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Lawns and Turfs

Others

By Application

Crop Protection

- Foliar Spray

- Soil Treatment

- Seed Treatment

Crop Nutrition

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get More Insights — Agrochemicals Market Reports:

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Pesticides Market by Product Type (Bio-pesticides, Synthetic Pesticides), Form (Liquid, Dry), Crop Type (Vegetables and Fruits, Oilseeds and Pulses, Cereals and Grains, Commercial Crops, Plantation Crops), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Specialty Chemicals Market by Product Type (Agrochemicals, Dyes and Pigments, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Polymers, Textile Chemicals, Base Ingredients, Surfactants, Functional Ingredients, Water Treatment, Others), Application (Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Rubber Processing Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Food & Feed Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Insecticide Seed Treatment Market by Product Type (Chemical, Bio-based), Crop (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables), Application (Seed Dressing, Seed Coating, Seed Pelleting), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Fungicides Market by Product Type (Benzimidazoles, Triazoles, Strobilurins, Chloronitriles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Bio-fungicides, Others), by Source (Synthetic Fungicides, Bio-based Fungicides), by Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Drip Application, Post-Harvest Application), by End-Use, by Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Plant Activators Market by Product Type (Synthetic Plant Activators, Biological Plant Activators), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Plantation Crops, Ornamentals), Mode of Action (SAR Inducers, ISR Inducers, Broad), Formulation (Liquid, Powder/Granules), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Water Drenching), and Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Biopesticides Market by Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), by Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), by Formulation (Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post‑Harvest), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Other Crops), and Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Herbicides Market By Product Type (Acetochlor, 2, 4-D, Glyphosate, Atrazine, and Others), Application Type (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil, and Others), End-use (Agriculture, Aquatic Environment, Residential, and Others), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Organic Fertilizer Market by Product Source (Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Mineral-Based), Product Form (Granules, Powder, Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turf and Ornamentals, Miscellaneous), End User (Farmers/Growers, Horticulture, Landscaping and Golf Courses, Home Gardening), by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

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