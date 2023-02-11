Global Agrochemicals Markets Report 2022-2030 - Launch of New Agrochemicals and Continuous Development and Production of Novel Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agrochemicals Market by Product Type, by Application and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agrochemicals Market size was valued at USD 225.75 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 310.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for agricultural chemicals increased across the world owing to factors such as the growing concerns related to crop diseases along with developments in cropping techniques. In addition, the rise in government initiatives to promote agriculture and several subsidies to support the farmers drives market growth.



However, the ill effects of fertilizers and high losses in the post-harvest of crops in several countries are expected to hamper the growth of agricultural chemical. On the contrary, rising disposable income and increased spending on improving the quality of crops are expected to create ample opportunities for key players that operate in the agrochemicals market during the coming decade.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.



The Asia-Pacific region consists of several countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. It is mainly inhabited by a large number of populations. This factor drives the growth of the agrochemicals market in this region. The globalization of the agrochemical industry has a huge impact on the Asian markets.

Due to the highest rate of population growth, the increasing need for food production, and economic growth, the market for agrochemicals is progressing. While the demand for food products is increasing, the available land mass for agriculture is shrinking due to the increased effect of urbanization. This factor propels farmers to use various agrochemicals to maintain soil health and increase land productivity.

Recent Developments

September 2022



FMC launched three new products for pest management and soil fertility. This launch aimed to support Indian farmers to achieve better yields through good quality produce and an improved soil profile.



August 2022



UPL launched a new insecticide called 'Imagine' in Raipur, India, which is a novel insecticide with unique biological properties and long & effective residual control against BPH.



July 2022



Sumitomo Chemical launched Danitol NXT, Pyclome, and Sumi Blue Diamond in India. The company has a diverse presence in crop protection, grain fumigation, rodent control, bio-pesticides, environmental health, professional pest control products, and feed additives for use in India.



April 2022



Bayer AG announced a strategic partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks. The aim of the partnership was to equip Bayer to better leverage its proven capability to commercialize biologicals to create category-leading agrochemical crop products.



February 2022



ADAMA Ltd. announced the launch of Timeline FX, across-spectrum spring foliar herbicide for cereals that gives the widest application window of any herbicide to control broadleaf and grass weeds for cereal crops.

Key Market Players

Syngenta Crop Protection

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Corteva, Inc.

UPL

FMC Corporation

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Sumitomo Chemical

Nufarm

Jiangsu Yangnong

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Who Should Read this Report

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1 Secondary Research

1.4.2 Data Analysis Framework

1.4.3 Market Size Estimation

1.4.4 Forecasting

1.4.5 Primary Research and Data Validation



2. Agrochemicals Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2021 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increased Dependency on the Use of Fertilizers to Enhance Productivity of Soil

3.2.1.2. Growing Population Leads to a Rise in the Demand for Food Crops

3.2.1.3. Conservation of Endangered Plant Species

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations and Growth in the Organic Fertilizer Industry

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Continuous Development and Production of Novel Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals

3.2.3.2. Launch of New Agrochemicals



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Agrochemicals Providers, 2021



5. Global Agrochemicals Market, by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fertilizers

5.2.1 Global Fertilizers Market, by Product Type

5.2.1.1. Synthetic

5.2.1.1.1. Global Synthetic Market, by Fertilizers

5.2.1.1.1.1. Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

5.2.1.1.1.2. Phosphatic Fertilizer Market

5.2.1.1.1.3. Potassic Fertilizer Market

5.2.1.1.1.4. Others Market

5.2.1.2. Synthetic Market

5.2.1.3. Biofertilizers Market

5.2.2 Fertilizers Market

5.3. Pesticides

5.3.1 Global Pesticides Market, by Product Type

5.3.1.1. Insecticides

5.3.1.1.1. Global Insecticides Market, by Pesticides

5.3.1.1.1.1. Synthetic Insecticides Market

5.3.1.1.1.2. Bio Insecticides Market

5.3.1.2. Insecticides Market

5.3.1.3. Herbicides

5.3.1.3.1. Global Herbicides Market, by Pesticides

5.3.1.3.1.1. Synthetic Herbicides Market

5.3.1.3.1.2. Bio Herbicides Market

5.3.1.4. Herbicides Market

5.3.1.5. Fungicides

5.3.1.5.1. Global Fungicides Market, by Pesticides

5.3.1.5.1.1. Synthetic Fungicides Market

5.3.1.5.1.2. Bio Fungicides Market

5.3.1.6. Fungicides Market, by Region

5.3.2 Pesticides Market, by Region

5.4. Adjuvants

5.5. Plant Growth Regulators



6. Global Agrochemicals Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Foliar Treatment

6.3. Soil Treatment

6.4. Seed Treatment

6.5. Others



7. Global Agrochemicals Market, by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cereals and Grains

7.3. Oilseeds and Pulses

7.4. Fruits and Vegetables

7.5. Others



8. Global Agrochemicals Market, by Region

