Global Agrochemicals Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 46.6 Billion | SpendEdge

Key Agrochemicals Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2025 : USD 46.6 Billion

: Growth momentum & CAGR : Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%

Top Pricing Models : Volume based pricing, and Spot pricing

Key consumer countries : North America , Europe , and APAC

Supplier Selection Criteria : Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

Top Suppliers: China National Chemical Corp., Bayer AG, and BASF SE

Insights into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in equipment finance.

This report evaluates suppliers based on security measures, capacity, pricing, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, evaluation criteria, and working environment.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Agrochemicals Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

Identify favorable opportunities in Agrochemicals TCO (total cost of ownership).

Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

