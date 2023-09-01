Global AI Chatbot Vendors Report 2023: Insights into Emerging Vendors and Key Features and Capabilities

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Sep, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging AI Chatbot Vendors Report, Q2 2023: Discover The 10 AI Features For Chatbot Vendor Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI chatbot vendors, including their product trends and capabilities. 

The rapid emergence of generative AI and ChatGPT has intensified the need for enterprise business leaders to adopt AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots have the potential to enhance customer satisfaction, boost productivity, and drive sales growth.

We delve into the offerings of ten selected vendors - Cognigy, Gupshup, Hyro, Kore.ai, Laiye, PolyAI, Sobot, Spitch, Voiceflow, and Yellow.ai and evaluate them. By conducting interviews and product trials, we showcase the emerging AI capabilities and advantages they can offer to enterprises as measured by how each vendor scored against a 10-point AI feature criteria.

When we refer to emerging vendors, we specifically mean companies that have secured venture funding within the past two years. As outlined in the appendix's methodology overview, these vendors typically offer promising capabilities that can potentially accelerate enterprises' unique business objectives.

In addition to our emphasis on emerging vendors, our reports stand out by focusing exclusively on the products offered by these vendors. We highlight the strengths of their offerings and outline the benefits they bring to enterprise users. Whether you are in customer service, HR, IT, sales, or marketing, this report should serve as a valuable resource to understand the AI capabilities available through emerging chatbot vendors, assess the relative strengths of the ten vendors we profile, and identify the most suitable options based on your specific requirements

10 Emerging AI Chatbot Vendor Profiles

  • Cognigy
  • Gupshup
  • Hyro
  • Kore.ai
  • Laiye
  • PolyAI
  • Sobot
  • Spitch
  • Voiceflow
  • Yellow.ai

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • AI Feature Matrix Definitions
  • AI Feature Matrix
  • Recommendations and Conclusion
  • Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AccuHit
  • Alsera
  • Ambit
  • Amelia
  • Avaamo
  • Chatwoot
  • Cognigy
  • Cognius.ai
  • Conversica
  • Dialpad
  • Druid
  • Enterprise Bot
  • Fixie.ai
  • Genesys
  • Gupshup
  • Hyro
  • Inbenta
  • Infobip
  • Kaaisto
  • Kommunicate
  • Kore.ai
  • Krista Software
  • Kustomer
  • Laiye
  • Netomi
  • NLX
  • Personetics
  • PolyAI
  • Proto
  • Pypestream
  • Replicant
  • Rezolve.ai
  • Senseforth
  • SentIOne
  • Sobot
  • Spitch
  • Thankful
  • Tidlo
  • Tiledesk
  • Twixor
  • Uniphore
  • Ushur
  • Voiceflow
  • Yellow.ai
  • Yosh.ai
  • Zowie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44t73t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hair Removal Products Market to 2028: Increased Spending on Personal Grooming Products Drives Growth

Global Fiber Cement Market Soars: Projections Show a $33 Billion Industry by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.