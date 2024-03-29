Global AI Data Center Switch Market Outlook Report 2024-2029: AI-Powered Automation Drives Demand for Next-Gen Data Center Switches

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI Data Center Switch Market: Analysis By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Region, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI data center switch market was valued at US$2.78 billion in 2023, and is expected to be worth US$19.38 billion in 2029, registering CAGR of 38.23% over the years 2024-2029.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI data center switches, several trends are poised to shape the market. One significant trend is the increasing demand for AI-driven automation and optimization capabilities to manage the growing complexity of data center networks efficiently. AI-powered switches are expected to offer more advanced features such as predictive analytics, self-learning algorithms, and automated network optimization, enabling data center operators to streamline operations and improve performance.

Moreover, there's a rising focus on enhancing network bandwidth and speed to support the burgeoning data traffic generated by emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI applications. Ethernet switches with bandwidths of 600+ gigabits per second (Gbps) are gaining traction as they provide the necessary throughput to handle large volumes of data with low latency, facilitating smooth and reliable data center operations.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: Over time InfiniBand switches have enjoyed widespread adoption due to their swift and effective communication pathways between AI data center switches and storage systems. However, the Ethernet switches are gaining significant traction in the AI data center networking market and are expected to become the dominant technology. Cloud service providers are increasingly considering Ethernet, particularly RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE), as a substitute for InfiniBand due to factors like economies of scale, a broader supplier base, and interoperability. InfiniBand and Ethernet are both expected to be utilized in the back-end, with the choice influenced by customer and vendor preferences. The ongoing debate between InfiniBand and Ethernet for AI deployments is expected to persist, with valid arguments on both sides such as performance versus economies of scale. However, it's noteworthy that the deployment of high-bandwidth Ethernet data center switches is projected to grow at a double-digit rate regardless of AI deployments.

By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises accounted for the highest share in the AI data center switch segment. Large enterprises typically comprise established organizations with extensive infrastructure requirements and complex networking needs. They often operate multiple data centers or large-scale cloud environments to support their operations. Factors driving the growth of AI data center switches in large enterprises include the need for high-performance, scalable, and resilient network infrastructure to handle massive data volumes, diverse workloads, and demanding applications. Simultaneously, small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By Region: North America remains a powerhouse in the global AI data center switch market, driven by a mature technology landscape, substantial investments, and a concentration of leading tech companies. The US, with Silicon Valley at its core, is a major influencer in AI data center switch development and adoption. The competitive nature of industries in North America, especially in areas like e-commerce, social media, and autonomous vehicles, intensifies the need for cutting-edge AI infrastructure. The synergy of 5G, IIoT, and advanced technologies within the expansive cloud ecosystem in the region not only signifies a technological evolution but also underscores the pivotal role of cloud services in shaping the future landscape of the AI data center switch market in the country.

Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. The demand and adoption of the cloud in the Asia Pacific are forecasted to exceed the rest of the world, as the effects of COVID-19 linger and businesses look to lay a foundation for increased agility and resilience. There is a steady increase in the percentage of IT spending that is devoted to the cloud. The AI data center switch market would witness rapid growth in the forecasted period, spurred by a rise in cloud computing usage by companies. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region stands out as a significant driver of the global AI data center switch market, characterized by a dynamic and rapidly expanding tech landscape. China, with its ambitious AI development plans, is a major contributor to the growth, leveraging AI data center switches in applications ranging from smart manufacturing to facial recognition systems. The country's focus on becoming a global AI leader is reflected in the substantial investments in AI research and development. The Chinese government has launched a three-year plan for the data center industry that requires new facilities to have a PUE (power usage effectiveness) of 1.3 and a utilization rate of 60% by the end of 2023. In addition, nations throughout the region are deploying ARM-based services. These factors generate demand for AI data center switches, likely stimulating market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing adoption of AI and machine learning (ML), favorable government regulations, GPU acceleration, surge in data generation, demand for high-performance computing and need for scalability and flexibility. The surge in AI and machine learning (ML) tech adoption fuels growth in the AI data center switch market. Organizations leverage AI and ML to analyze vast data for insights, driving demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. AI data center switches enable seamless integration of AI applications, providing low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity for massive data transfer. Offering features like deep packet inspection and traffic prioritization, they optimize network performance. With AI and ML initiatives expanding across sectors like healthcare and finance, the market anticipates substantial growth ahead.

Challenges: However, some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as lack of advanced data center infrastructure and high upfront investment required for deploying Ai-enabled switches. The AI data center switch market faces a significant hurdle due to outdated infrastructure. Traditional architectures lack the scalability, agility, and intelligence needed for AI workloads. This leads to performance bottlenecks and latency issues as conventional switches struggle with the vast data volumes. Legacy setups may not seamlessly integrate with AI-driven technologies like intent-based networking and advanced security measures. This mismatch hinders AI switch adoption, forcing organizations to choose between costly upgrades or compromising AI deployment efficiency.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as edge computing and distributed AI, rising cloud adoption, increasing bandwidth size, increasing adoption of intent-based networking (IBN), programmable switching fabrics, rise of new generative AI applications, sustainability and green data centers and increasing focus on energy efficiency. Edge computing entails deploying computational power closer to data sources, slashing latency and enabling real-time decisions at the network edge. This shift demands AI data center switches adept at managing data flows between edge devices and centralized repositories, ensuring smooth connectivity and resource use. Distributed AI models, spreading tasks across edge devices and data centers, rely on intelligent networking for effective communication. AI switches are pivotal in enabling edge computing and distributed AI, furnishing connectivity, scalability, and security. This convergence fuels demand for flexible networking tech, optimizing performance and integrating with cloud AI seamlessly.

Competitive Landscape:

The AI data center switch market is dominated by three major players, holding approximately 90% of the market share. These leaders utilize their expertise in networking technologies, AI algorithms, and software-defined networking (SDN) to create advanced AI-powered switches with improved performance, automation, and security features. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and investments play a significant role in shaping the competitive landscape, facilitating product portfolio expansion, innovation acceleration, and market presence reinforcement.

The key players of the global AI data center switch market are:

Nvidia

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Investment

Broadcom

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

Celestica

Marvell Technology

Quanta Computer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 AI Data Center Switch Overview

2.2 AI Data Center Switch Segmentation Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global AI Data Center Switch Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global AI Data Center Switch Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global AI Data Center Switch Market: Enterprise Size Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America AI Data Center Switch Market

4.2 Europe AI Data Center Switch Market

4.3 Asia Pacific AI Data Center Switch Market

4.4 Rest of the World AI Data Center Switch Market



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning (ML)

6.1.2 Favorable Government Regulations

6.1.3 GPU Acceleration

6.1.4 Surge in Data Generation

6.1.5 Demand for High-Performance Computing

6.1.6 Need for Scalability and Flexibility

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Advanced Data Center Infrastructure

6.2.2 High Upfront Investment Required for Deploying AI-enabled Switches

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Edge Computing and Distributed AI

6.3.2 Rising Cloud Adoption

6.3.3 Increasing Bandwidth Size

6.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Intent-Based Networking (IBN)

6.3.5 Programmable Switching Fabrics

6.3.6 Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency

6.3.7 Rise of New Generative AI Applications

6.3.8 Sustainability and Green Data Centers



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global AI Data Center Switch Market Players: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global AI Data Center Switch Players by Market Share

7.3 Global AI Data Center Switch Market Players: Market Opportunity Comparison

7.4 Global Ethernet AI Data Center Switch Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

