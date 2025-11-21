Global AI Evaluation Service Launched Across UK, US and Europe

Newton's Tree partners with leading hospitals to deliver independent validation for AI products.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Newton's Tree announces the launch of its Global AI Evaluation Service , an international network initially across the UK, US and Europe, providing validation services for AI healthcare products. The service delivers comprehensive technical performance reports, in weeks rather than years, to help AI vendors accelerate market entry and adoption.

With AI adoption in healthcare growing rapidly, many vendors face challenges entering new geographies without robust performance evidence. Newton's Tree addresses this gap by offering an independent AI Evaluation Service, enabling vendors to demonstrate technical reliability while supporting hospitals in assessments.

The AI Evaluation Service includes technical validation, performance testing, and budget impact analyses. Vendors benefit from faster timelines and increased credibility through collaboration with leading hospitals in UK, US and European markets.

Vendors interested in the AI Evaluation Service should contact Newton's Tree and join the waitlist here .

The initial participants of the global AI Evaluation Service are: German Medical Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Tanner Health and other reputable health systems within the Newton's Tree network.

Chris Herbert, Director of Operations, Research and Innovation at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, United Kingdom, highlighted the importance of this initiative:

"Independent evaluation is essential if we want patients and clinicians to trust AI in healthcare. Through this partnership with Newton's Tree, we're enhancing our capability for rigorous evaluation of AI innovations, strengthening transparency and clinical confidence at the early stages of development."

Katriona Brooksbank, Regional Head of Innovation, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, United Kingdom, stated:

"Partnering with Newton's Tree gives us an opportunity to be positioned at the forefront of responsible healthcare AI innovation. By combining rigorous evaluation with clinical insight, we will help define a future where AI products adopted in healthcare are supported by robust, reproducible evidence, and keep patients at the heart of innovation."

Steve West, Managing Director at Tanner Health, United States, commented:

"Health systems in the US are eager for AI that delivers real value and not just promises. We see an opportunity to lead the next wave of AI adoption through trusted, independent evaluation. By working with Newton's Tree, we're preparing for a future where hospitals can confidently integrate proven AI solutions that improve efficiency, reduce clinician burden, and enhance patient outcomes."

Shiren Patel, Head of Innovation Technology and Data Research at Great Ormond Street Hospital said:

"We're committed to using emerging technologies to support our staff and improve outcomes for children and young people. Newton's Tree's AI Evaluation Service will allow us to bring independent, rigorous evaluation to our AI initiatives, ensuring they are safe, effective, and ethically grounded."

Haris Shuaib, CEO of Newton's Tree and NHS Consultant Clinical Scientist, shared his vision for the service:

"The biggest challenge for AI in healthcare isn't invention: it's trust. This global collaboration gives us a way to build that trust through evidence, not just optimism."

About Newton's Tree

Newton's Tree is a global healthcare AI company enabling providers to select, test, deploy, and monitor AI products through its enterprise platform. The company also offers independent, evidence-first AI Evaluation Service for AI products. Learn more at newtonstree.ai and register your interest here .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=02076158.

Press Contact Information



Full name: David Bericat

Email address: [email protected]

Telephone number: +1 9195225358

SOURCE Newton’s Tree